Schedule shuffle sends Jays to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team made an impromptu trip to Grand Island on Saturday to compete in the Northwest Invitational.

The trip was necessary because the tournament the Jays were going to compete in Saturday, the Wahoo Invitational, was canceled.

AGHS scored 89 points at the meet in Grand Island and was led by a pair of runner-up finishes from 120-pound sophomore Blaine Christo and 138-pound freshman Treyton Tweton.

Christo was defeated for the first time all season in the 120-pound match for first place. He was pinned by Grady Arends of Northwest in the first period. Christo’s record went to 6-1 on the season.

Tweton advanced to the 138-pound finals with a 10-6 decision win in the semifinals. He was pinned in the first period of the 138-pound title match by Hunter Vandenberg of Aquinas Catholic. Tweton’s record stands at 4-3 on the season.

Ashland-Greenwood 126-pound freshman Austyn Cote finished third at the meet and scored nine team points. Cote scored a 2-1 tiebreaking victory over Aden Hargis of Omaha Westside in the 126-pound match for third place.