Schedule shuffle sends Jays to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team made an impromptu trip to Grand Island on Saturday to compete in the Northwest Invitational.
The trip was necessary because the tournament the Jays were going to compete in Saturday, the Wahoo Invitational, was canceled.
AGHS scored 89 points at the meet in Grand Island and was led by a pair of runner-up finishes from 120-pound sophomore Blaine Christo and 138-pound freshman Treyton Tweton.
Christo was defeated for the first time all season in the 120-pound match for first place. He was pinned by Grady Arends of Northwest in the first period. Christo’s record went to 6-1 on the season.
Tweton advanced to the 138-pound finals with a 10-6 decision win in the semifinals. He was pinned in the first period of the 138-pound title match by Hunter Vandenberg of Aquinas Catholic. Tweton’s record stands at 4-3 on the season.
Ashland-Greenwood 126-pound freshman Austyn Cote finished third at the meet and scored nine team points. Cote scored a 2-1 tiebreaking victory over Aden Hargis of Omaha Westside in the 126-pound match for third place.
Bluejay 152-pound senior Shane Allington also finished third in Grand Island. Allington scored a second period pin over Eli Arends of Northwest in the 152-pound match for third place. Allington scored 16 points for the Jays at the meet.
Ty Beetison, 145-pound sophomore, left the meet with a fourth-place medal after finishing with a record of 2-2. He was defeated by Bo Bushhousen of Northwest in the 145-pound match for fourth place.
Luke Lambert, 195-pound sophomore, also took home fourth-place honors from Grand Island and scored 10 team points while finishing 2-2. Lambert dropped a tough 3-1 decision at the hands of Paul Buresh of Aquinas Catholic in the 195-pound third place match up.
And 220-pound sophomore Braxton Buck also finished fourth in Grand Island. He finished with a record of 2-2 and scored eight points for the Jays.
Colton Cervey (132) and Nathan Upton (160) also earned a win on Saturday at the Northwest Invitational.
The Bluejays also competed in a triangular in Yutan on Dec. 17. No results were available at press time.