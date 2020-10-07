Lady Jays cap regular season

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay softball team capped the regular season with a tournament in Yutan on Oct. 3.
Prior to competing in Yutan the Jays opened the week with a home triangular against the Syracuse Rockets and the DC West Falcons on Sept. 28.
The Jays rolled to a five inning 11-6 win over the Rockets in game one.
The Bluejays took advantage of six Rocket errors and came through with 10 hits to score their 11 runs.
Junior Kealyn Fisher finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI.
Sophomore Ava Miller and junior Devin Rodgerson also added two hits and combined for three runs scored and three RBI.
Junior Hannah Keith earned the win against the Rockets after allowing seven hits and six runs in five innings.
The Jays struggled in their next contest against DC West and were defeated 6-3 in five innings.
The Falcons scored three runs in the top of the first inning and then scored two in the top of the fifth to pull out the 6-3 win.
AGHS was limited to just five hits. Leadoff hitter Kiara Libal and Kealyn Fisher each finished with two hits.
Kealyn Fischer, Piper Boggs and Camryn Ray each drove in runs.
Junior Tatum Gossin was tagged with the loss after allowing nine hits and six runs in five innings of work.
Less than 24 hours later the Jays returned to the diamond for a home contest against Cass County Central.
The Jays fell behind 2-0 after one inning, but outscored the Wildcats 12-2 over the final four innings to pull out the 12-4 victory.
AGHS pounded out 14 base hits and were led at the plate by Rodgerson who finished 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBI.
Kealyn Fischer also drove in two runs with a double.
Ray came through with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate, stole a base and scored three runs.
Gossin started and earned the win on the mound for the Jays.
Ashland-Greenwood played their final home game of the season on Oct. 1 when they hosted the winless Fort Calhoun Pioneers to town.
AGHS needed just three innings to get past the Pioneers by a score of 17-0.
Libal had a huge night finishing 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.
Miller went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored.
Abby Fischer also drove in two runs against the Pioneers.
Keith earned the win on the mound after throwing three scoreless innings.
The Bluejays capped the regular season with a pair of tournament games in Yutan on Saturday.
The Jays scored five runs in the first inning and went on to post the 8-3 five inning win over Tekamah-Herman.
Boggs and junior Danielle Tonjes each drove in two runs and Kealyn Fischer went 3-for-3 with a run scored.
Keith earned another win while allowing just five hits and three runs in five innings.
The Jays were defeated in their second game of the tournament 10-8 by a slugging group from Malcolm.
AGHS fell behind 7-0 before rallying for six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Jays took an 8-7 lead with two more in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Clippers were able to score three in the top of the sixth to pull out the 10-8 win.
Malcolm pounded out 16 base hits against Gossin and Kaitlyn Pfeiffer.
Rodgerson led an eight-hit attack for the Jays with a 2-for-3 performance and a team-best four RBI.
Libal, Boggs and junior Alexa Meyer-Bundy also drove in runs for the Jays.
The loss dropped the Jay record to 13-13 on the season.
