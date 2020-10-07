Lady Jays cap regular season

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay softball team capped the regular season with a tournament in Yutan on Oct. 3.

Prior to competing in Yutan the Jays opened the week with a home triangular against the Syracuse Rockets and the DC West Falcons on Sept. 28.

The Jays rolled to a five inning 11-6 win over the Rockets in game one.

The Bluejays took advantage of six Rocket errors and came through with 10 hits to score their 11 runs.

Junior Kealyn Fisher finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI.

Sophomore Ava Miller and junior Devin Rodgerson also added two hits and combined for three runs scored and three RBI.

Junior Hannah Keith earned the win against the Rockets after allowing seven hits and six runs in five innings.

The Jays struggled in their next contest against DC West and were defeated 6-3 in five innings.

The Falcons scored three runs in the top of the first inning and then scored two in the top of the fifth to pull out the 6-3 win.

AGHS was limited to just five hits. Leadoff hitter Kiara Libal and Kealyn Fisher each finished with two hits.