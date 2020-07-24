ASHLAND – The Ashland Junior Legion baseball team played only two games last week, recording one win and one loss in the process.
The Bluejays scored in every inning except the second to defeat the Nebraska City Pioneers 8-0 on July 13 in Ashland.
Emerick Hegwood continued his strong showing on the mound as he pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out seven in picking up the win.
Ethan Scheer was 2-for-3 with a home run and Brody Maack also had a home run. Archer Vogt was 2-for-2 with a double and Logan Sobota also had two hits. Tyson Lewis, Max Bendler and Cody Grauerholz each had one hit.
The Beatrice Orange totally dominated the Bluejays 11-1 on July 16 in Ashland. Beatrice used a six-run fifth inning to emphatically win the game.
Riley Kasuske started on the mound for the Jays and was tagged with the loss. Archer Vogt relieved Kasuske in the fifth.
Bendler had the only hit for the Bluejays.
