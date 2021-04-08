Jays large in numbers, short on experience

ASHLAND – Second-year Coach Jordan Wallman has a large group of golfers to work with in 2021, although many of them have little to no varsity experience.

The Bluejays have more than 20 players out for the sport this season, but only three have any varsity experience.

Senior Aiden Lindley was the leading scorer on the team in 2019 as a sophomore and figures to be in the medals at most meets this season.

Other than Lindley, seniors Jack Clark and Tony Hill are the only other Bluejay golfers with any varsity experience.

“We are a young team who is just looking to improve as the season progresses. A lot of our young players will get a chance to play some varsity golf for us this year,” said Wallman.