Bluejays win Capitol Conference for first time since 1984

ASHLAND- It’s been a long time in the making, but the Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team was able to win the Capitol Conference Tournament for the first time since 1984 with a 57-49 victory over Class C-1 No. 9 Fort Calhoun at Conestoga on Jan. 29.
“It was a great atmosphere and we learned several things, most importantly we have to be mentally tough, maintain our composure, and play our game,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “It is a great accomplishment for our kids to win our first conference tournament since 1984. This game will definitely help us improve as we close out the regular season in the next couple of weeks.”
Trailing 2-0 to start the game, Cale Jacobsen made a layup that tied the game up. Late in the first, he came up with a steal that he converted for two, which increased the Bluejays lead to 13-8.
The Pioneers were able to find their offensive rhythm with 24 points in the second. Midway through the quarter, Max Parker drained a three in the corner, but it wasn’t enough to stop Fort Calhoun from taking a 32-28 advantage into the break.
It took A-G no time to erase their four-point deficit to start the third. Cale Jacobsen blocked and inbounds pass for the Pioneers and took it the other way for a basket, tying the game up at 32.
The Bluejays tied the game at 41-41 going to the fourth.
When it mattered most A-G had its highest point total of the game with 16 points in the final frame. They were able to hold the Pioneers to eight points and grabbed their first conference title in nearly 40 years.
Cale Jacobsen had a game high 25 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Parker was also in double figures with 12 points and four rebounds, while Brooks Kissinger scored nine and had three rebounds, and Dane Jacobsen dropped in eight points with four boards.
It was a much easier game for the Bluejays the night prior, when they took on Louisville in the semifinals at home. A-G opened up a 19-4 lead in the first and never looked back in a 63-21 victory over the Lions.
“Our defense did an outstanding job the entire game of making it tough for Louisville to score while also forcing 17 turnovers,” Mohs said. “Holding a team to under 30 points is tough to do and this team has done that several times this year.”
The only quarter in which the Lions were able to reach double figures was in the third with 10 points. On the other side, the Bluejays offense continued to succeed after their great start with 13 points in the second, 17 in the third, and another 14 points in the fourth.
Doing a little bit of everything was Cale Jacobsen with 18 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Parker and Cade Bridges both had 11 points, Konzem ended up with ten, Drake Zimmerman and Evan Shepard had five, Luke Clark scored two, and Dawson Thies finished with one point.
To start the Capitol Conference Tournament off, A-G took on Raymond Central at home in the quarterfinals on Jan. 24. The Bluejays offense was electric in the first half and it propelled them to a 76-41 win over the Mustangs.
“I thought we played with energy in the first quarter,” Mohs said. “We got after it on defense and we were able to control the pace in the first half and got out in transition with some easy buckets.”
Early on the Bluejays were able to put their stamp on the game with a 15-0 run. This was fueled by a pair of buckets from Cale Jacobsen and a three-point play by Cougar Konzem.
The Mustangs eventually got their offense going with a pair of three’s from Andrew Otto and Rylan Stover. At the end of the first, the Bluejays were up 28-8 on Raymond Central.
After a tough first quarter, the Mustangs came out with a 5-0 run to start the second. They got a three and layup from Wyatt Svoboda that made the score 28-13.
A-G couldn’t be held down for long as they turned to their star senior Cale Jacobsen with a pair of buckets. Late in the half, Max Parker was able to dunk the ball and increased the Bluejays lead to 48-22 at the break.
It was another dominant performance put up by the Bluejays in the third as they outscored Raymond Central 19-8 and had a 67-30 lead with one quarter remaining.
With most of the starters out for A-G in the fourth, the Mustangs were able to match up more evenly with the Bluejays. As a result, Raymond Central had 11 points compared to nine for the A-G.
Leading the Bluejays with 22 points in the victory was Cale Jacobsen. Also in double figures was Shepard with 11 points, Parker and Kissinger had nine, Konzem recorded seven, both Dane Jacobsen and Clark had six, Jaxson Hamm scored two, and Zimmerman recorded one point.
This week started with a road game at Boys Town on Feb. 1 for A-G. They have a home game against Douglas County West at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.