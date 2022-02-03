Bluejays win Capitol Conference for first time since 1984

The Bluejays tied the game at 41-41 going to the fourth.

When it mattered most A-G had its highest point total of the game with 16 points in the final frame. They were able to hold the Pioneers to eight points and grabbed their first conference title in nearly 40 years.

Cale Jacobsen had a game high 25 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Parker was also in double figures with 12 points and four rebounds, while Brooks Kissinger scored nine and had three rebounds, and Dane Jacobsen dropped in eight points with four boards.

It was a much easier game for the Bluejays the night prior, when they took on Louisville in the semifinals at home. A-G opened up a 19-4 lead in the first and never looked back in a 63-21 victory over the Lions.

“Our defense did an outstanding job the entire game of making it tough for Louisville to score while also forcing 17 turnovers,” Mohs said. “Holding a team to under 30 points is tough to do and this team has done that several times this year.”