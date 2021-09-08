Area teams battle it out in Ashland quadrangular

With the two runners on in the fifth, the game was broken wide open with a two run homer by Katelyn Urban for the Warriors. After Iversen got home on a wild pitch, Urban got ahold of a ball that she sent over the wall in right field to make it 7-0.

A triple by Iversen and a walk in the sixth resulted in two more runs for Wahoo.

The Bluejays came back in their final at-bat of the game with a single by Kaelyn Fisher, a double by Piper Boggs, and a single by Hannah Keith to start the inning. Devin Rodgerson and Alexa Meyer-Bundy singled scoring four runs and a fielder’s choice scored A-G’s final run.

Urban led the Warriors with two runs driven in during the contest. Iversen, Smart, and Swanson all had one RBI. On the mound, Swanson pitched six innings with seven strikeouts.

For the Bluejays both Meyer-Bundy and Rodgerson had two RBI’s and Paige Comstock had one. Gossin pitched four innings with three strikeouts and in relief, Kealie Riecken went two innings with two strikeouts.

Wahoo’s final game of the day was against Waverly. Similar to the Warriors game vs A-G, they were able to build a big lead only to let their opponent come back at the end.