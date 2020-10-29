ASHLAND – Joseph D. Boan, 84, of Ashland, entered into rest on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at his home in Ashland. He was born Sept. 8, 1936 in Auburn to Jim and Nelda (Looney) Boan. Joe graduated from Verdon High School in 1954. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force until he was honorably discharged in 1959. On July 8, 1956, Joe was married to Margaret Young at First Christian Church in Falls City. They moved to Illinois while he was on active duty. They later moved to Omaha, where he worked as an OPD officer for 30 years. In 1977, with the help of his brother, Gary, he built a home for his family near Ashland.
Joe lived a full life and he was very proud of his family. He enjoyed camping, motorcycles, boating, golfing and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Flying and building airplanes was his favorite hobby and he held a pilot instructor’s license. Joe was also a member of the Shriners.
He is survived by wife, Margaret Boan; children, Randy (Kelly) Boan of Nebraska City, Debra Boan of Ashland and Cheryl (Bob) Morley of Ashland; grandchildren, Jesse (Carla) Boan of Phoenix, Ariz., Shannon (Jacob) Malousek of Ashland and Matthew (Cheryl) Morley of Plattsmouth; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Malousek, Joshua Malousek, Abigail Malousek and Ethan Morley and brothers, Gary (Jan) Boan of Blue Rapids, Kan. and Buell (Vi) Boan of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by parents, Jim and Nelda Boan; sister, Veta Boan and brothers, James Boan, Johnny Boan and Kenneth Boan.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. Pastor Mike Gochenour will be officiating.
Visitation will be Saturday Oct. 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Marcy Mortuary.
He will be interred at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designation.
