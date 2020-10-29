ASHLAND – Joseph D. Boan, 84, of Ashland, entered into rest on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at his home in Ashland. He was born Sept. 8, 1936 in Auburn to Jim and Nelda (Looney) Boan. Joe graduated from Verdon High School in 1954. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force until he was honorably discharged in 1959. On July 8, 1956, Joe was married to Margaret Young at First Christian Church in Falls City. They moved to Illinois while he was on active duty. They later moved to Omaha, where he worked as an OPD officer for 30 years. In 1977, with the help of his brother, Gary, he built a home for his family near Ashland.