GREENWOOD – Betty M. Barber, 94, of Greenwood, entered into eternal rest Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland. She was born Oct. 12, 1926 in Fairmont, to Bernard and Marie (Ries) Harre. Betty graduated from Exeter High School. On June 21, 1947, she was married to Virgil Barber at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Exeter.

Betty was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Greenwood and the St. Joseph Altar Society. She enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing and spending time with her family.

She is survived by children, John (Verla) Barber, Janet Milem, JoAnne (Doug) Powell, Mary Ann (Jeff) Abbott and Roger (Shelley) Barber; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil “Bud” Barber; children, Jerry Barber and Jeanie Barber and grandson, Ryan Milem.

A Mass of Christian Burial for family only will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7 Oak Street, Greenwood.

The Rev. William Holoubek will be celebrant.

Visitation for family only will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. with a 1 p.m. Rosary, all at the church.