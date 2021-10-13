Wood named publisher

“I’m excited about this new opportunity. I can’t wait to connect with the Wahoo, Ashland and Waverly communities. I believe that Lee is at the forefront of changing the media industry and I’m honored that I can lead our teams in Fremont and at SNI West in Wahoo, Waverly and Ashland in addition to continuing to work with my great staff and partners with Lee Agri-Media in Tekamah,” Wood said. “Working with the daily newspaper side of our company presents a number of new exciting differences and I look forward to growing my knowledge of the industry, engaging with our readers and customers in those markets, and connecting our various newspaper and media operations together. In addition to the many print publications, Lee Enterprises is leading the way in providing business owners with the best cutting-edge digital marketing solutions in the market. I couldn’t be more excited for the future of the Wahoo Newspaper, The Ashland Gazette, The Waverly News and Lee Agri-Media.”