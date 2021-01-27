Vaccine plans slowed by low supply issues

WAHOO – Local health officials are transitioning into the next phase of the vaccination plan, but things are moving slower than expected due to a lack of vaccine.
Leaders from communities across the county participated in a Zoom meeting last Thursday to hear updates about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout from local health officials.
Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, said they have finished Phase 1A of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. A drive-through vaccination clinic was held on Saturday at the Saunders County Fairgrounds for patients that had pre-registered.
Phase 1A included health care providers and residents of long-term care facilities. The next phase, 1B, includes first responders, educators, attorneys, corrections staff, people over age 65 and adults over the age of 18 with high risk medical conditions.
Originally, the age parameter for Phase 1B was age 75 or higher, but the Center for Disease Control (CDC) lowered that to 65, Uhing said.
The health department set up an online registration system for vaccination plan. When the age was 75-plus, 3,200 people in the Three Rivers jurisdiction (Saunders, Washington and Dodge counties) signed up for the vaccine, with 600 alone from Saunders County, Uhing said.
Three Rivers is partnering with Saunders Medical Center and Ashland Pharmacy to bring the vaccine to those over 65 and adults with chronic health conditions. Sixty-one percent of the vaccine they have received is earmarked for this group, Uhing said.
Jessica Trutna with SMC said they will start by vaccinating people age 75 and up who have signed up through Three Rivers, then move to the 65-plus category. The second dose of the vaccine will be scheduled before the patient leaves after the first inoculation.
Trutna urged people in these categories to sign up on the Three Rivers website (threeriverspublichealth.org) if they haven’t already.
Uhing said families should make sure their loved ones have signed up, or do it for them. Sarah Kruse at the Wahoo Senior Center is also offering to help senior citizens register.
Three Rivers has received the Moderna version of the vaccine, which requires a second shot 28 days after the first. Uhing said they do not vaccinate anyone who has had the virus within the last 90 days, because they will have antibodies from the illness in their system for that amount of time.
Uhing urged people to be patient with the health department as they continue to work through delays in receiving the vaccine. She said they get 900 doses of the vaccine for the entire district each week. Of that, they allocate 550 to community partners like SMC and Ashland Pharmacy and 350 for the rest of the district to work through the tiers.
“We’re going to keep that plan until we get more doses,” she said.
On Monday, Three Rivers released a statement that said they have administered 1,311 vaccines in the district so far.
“Our issue is that we have so many individuals that want the COVID-19 vaccine and not enough vaccine to give,” Uhing said in the statement.
During the Zoom meeting, Dr. Hank Newburn with SMC said there are nearly 5,000 residents in Saunders County over the age of 65, so it will take a little bit of time to get all of them vaccinated. He encouraged anyone eligible to use the Veterans Administration (VA) system to do so, because they may have more vaccine available.
Newburn said he received his second dose of the vaccine and the side effects were worse than he experienced with the first dose, but he still called it the nuisance a “three out of 10.”
“Expect the second shot probably is going to be a little worse than the first,” he said.
Uhing said they are asking everyone to quarantine if they have been potentially exposed to the virus, even after they have been vaccinated. That is because doctors aren’t sure if the vaccinated person is completely immune after they receive the shot, or they may possibly carry the virus without showing symptoms, she said.
“Because we’ve got to get to herd immunity and to do that we still need to get more people vaccinated,” she added.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 in Saunders County continues to hover around 30 and 35%, according to Uhing.