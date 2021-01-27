Vaccine plans slowed by low supply issues

“Our issue is that we have so many individuals that want the COVID-19 vaccine and not enough vaccine to give,” Uhing said in the statement.

During the Zoom meeting, Dr. Hank Newburn with SMC said there are nearly 5,000 residents in Saunders County over the age of 65, so it will take a little bit of time to get all of them vaccinated. He encouraged anyone eligible to use the Veterans Administration (VA) system to do so, because they may have more vaccine available.

Newburn said he received his second dose of the vaccine and the side effects were worse than he experienced with the first dose, but he still called it the nuisance a “three out of 10.”

“Expect the second shot probably is going to be a little worse than the first,” he said.

Uhing said they are asking everyone to quarantine if they have been potentially exposed to the virus, even after they have been vaccinated. That is because doctors aren’t sure if the vaccinated person is completely immune after they receive the shot, or they may possibly carry the virus without showing symptoms, she said.

“Because we’ve got to get to herd immunity and to do that we still need to get more people vaccinated,” she added.