Tributes pour in for Ashland mayor

ASHLAND – Tributes are pouring in from across the state for a man who was known for his soft voice but strong sense of public service.

Rick Grauerholz, 74, died Friday, Nov. 3 at his home in Ashland.

Grauerholz spent most of his adult life in service to others. He spent 30 years in the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office, working in the training division. Even after his retirement, he continued to work part-time instructing firefighters across the state on the latest techniques and equipment.

“Educating firefighters and emergency responders on how to handle all types of emergency situations is still a passion of mine,” Grauerholz said in 2018, not long after he retired. “The knowledge that I can share with active firefighters on how to save lives, rescue endangered people and protect property is still a big part of my life.”

Grauerholz’s knowledge about firefighting and emergency response came not only from his time in the classroom, but also from hands-on experience. He was a member of the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department for more than 40 years, serving as chief of the department for several years.

For 20 years he also belonged to the Ashland Rescue Squad, which is a separate organization from the fire department in Ashland. He was an emergency medical technician (EMT) and served as rescue captain for several years.

His position as an instructor meant Grauerholz knew about cutting-edge equipment and techniques, which he shared with the Ashland volunteers.

“He brought in a lot of new stuff,” said Ashland Fire Chief Mike Meyer.

That included changing from straight hose nozzles to fog nozzles to better fight fires and hazardous material spills.

Under Grauerholz’s leadership, the Ashland fire department became more advanced than other volunteer units.

“He pretty much started a more advanced way of fighting fires,” Meyer said.

Grauerholz retired from the fire department when he became mayor in 2014. But he never really wanted to leave.

“He kept wanting to come back,” Meyer said.

Grauerholz saw being mayor as another way to give back to the community and to continue his lifelong passion for public safety.

“I have been deeply involved in and dedicated to the people of Ashland all of my life,” Grauerholz said in 2018 when he was running for his second term as mayor. “I care about our community and have always worked to earn the trust and respect of my neighbors and friends.”

Jim Anderson has served two terms on the Ashland City Council under Grauerholz, but has known him for several decades. In fact, Anderson credits Grauerholz’s father for setting him on a path to public service. George Grauerholz, who was the city clerk in Ashland for 25 years, suggested Anderson volunteer for the Ashland Planning Commission.

“That really spurred my interest in city government,” Anderson said.

Growing up the son of the city clerk also spurred Grauerholz to public service. When he was running for mayor in 2014, he told The Ashland Gazette that he remembered watching his father carry out tasks large and small to make sure the city operated efficiently, something he carried on in his work as mayor.

Grauerholz grew up in Ashland and graduated from high school here in 1966. He and his wife Becky moved away for a few years, but a job opportunity brought the family back to his hometown in 1974. Shortly after they settled in, he joined the fire and rescue departments.

Ashland City Administrator Jessica Quady said Grauerholz told her he had originally planned to only serve as mayor for one term. But when the 2018 election came around, he decided his work was not done, so he ran again.

“He felt like he had things he wanted to finish up on his second term,” Quady said.

That included bringing more homes and businesses to Ashland. He was happy to see the advancement of the Whitetail Estates development on the southeast edge of Ashland, Quady said. The subdivision began before Grauerholz became mayor, but had stalled as the country was plunged into a recession in 2008. In 2018, the project started back up after some controversy about tax increment financing (TIF) for public infrastructure construction. After public outcry, the city and the developers worked out an agreement, with Grauerholz leading the negotiations, and houses were soon being built.

“He was excited to see that really get going,” Quady recalled.

Being retired, Grauerholz had more time that previous mayors had to spend in City Hall. But he went above and beyond that, Quady said, attending progress meetings for projects around the city, and even lending a hand when city crews were installing brick around the compass at the intersection of 15th and Silver streets in downtown Ashland.

“Regularly, he would find the guys and cheer them on, give them words of encouragement during different jobs they were doing,” Quady said.

As a boss, Quady said Grauerholz was caring and “great to work with.”

Grauerholz was always ready to volunteer for activities throughout the community. Bradley Pfeiffer, president of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, said they could always count on Grauerholz and Becky to lend a hand during Stir-Up, Ashland’s annual summer celebration.

“That meant a lot to us,” Pfeiffer said.

Anderson said Grauerholz was a down-to-earth, soft-spoken, likeable character who had Ashland’s best interests at heart.

“He moved the community forward in a positive manner,” Anderson said.

Grauerholz was counting down the days until he would hang up his mayor’s hat and be able to spend more time with his family. With a new pickup to pull their RV, he and Becky were also looking forward to traveling. Sadly, Grauerholz was not able to fulfill that dream.

Several fire departments across Nebraska and state agencies have expressed their condolences and appreciation for Grauerholz on social media since his passing.

“While Rick was a fire instructor he taught and mentored many firefighters throughout the state,” the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office posted on its Facebook page on Saturday. “He was well liked by everyone and will be greatly missed, but not forgotten.”

Parrish Abel, a retired lieutenant from the Gering Fire Department, shared a love of pranks with Grauerholz, who was known for his jokes.

“I know there are a lot of Nebraska firefighters that have sat in your classes and are better off from your wisdom, me included,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Grauerholz was known for being a bit ornery, but never mean. Firefighter trainees like Dan Mallory of Fort Calhoun remember Grauerholz using humor when he was teaching.

“He presented his classes with a sense of humor and I have to admit that I’ve stolen a couple of Rick’s jokes over the years,” said Mallory on Facebook.

Firefighters and other first responders will turn out in droves on Saturday for Grauerholz’s funeral. Meyer said he and three other Ashland fire department members will stand guard by Grauerholz’s casket during the service at First Christian Church on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.

The route from the church to Grauerholz’s final resting place at Ashland Cemetery will be lined with vehicles from fire, rescue and law enforcement agencies around the state. At the cemetery, first responders will create a “sea of blue” around the gravesite as various fire service traditions are carried out, including ringing a special bell and last call.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 11 from 5-7 p.m. at First Christian Church in Ashland. To see the full obituary, go to Page 4.