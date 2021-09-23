Trace amounts of pesticides from AltEn found in two wells

The drinking water benchmark established by the EPA for clothianidin is 630 ppb – the Minnesota Department of Health places the level at 200 ppb – while the level for thiamethoxam is 77 ppb. The EPA does not have a safety benchmark for mefenoxam.

The state also pulled samples from the Keisers’ pond, which is the collection point for a 6,000-acre watershed including the AltEn property and was the site of a 2016 fish kill event. Those samples turned up nearly a dozen different fungicides and insecticides, all at low concentrations.

Among the compounds detected in the samples taken from the pond on Aug. 16 were those also found in the well: clothianidin, thiamethoxam and mefenoxam.

The state environment department also notified the University of Nebraska-Lincoln of an Aug. 6 test showing clothianidin at concentrations of less than 1 ppb in groundwater at its research farm directly south of the AltEn property.

The No. 9 well where the neonicotinoid was discovered at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center is used for drinking water, according to Ron Yoder, UNL’s senior associate vice chancellor who oversees the research farm.

Other wells at the research site showed no detectable amounts of pesticides.