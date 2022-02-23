Third cycle of Heroes Banner applications due soon

ASHLAND – In 2018, the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce started the Heroes Banner program, allowing local residents to honor family members who served in the military with banners along the highway.

The program proved to be very popular. During the first two-year cycle, all 39 of the banners bearing the name and photograph of the service member sold out quickly. Three years ago the openings were rapidly snapped up again, even though the number of banners was increased to over 50.

This time around, nearly two-thirds of the 53 banners are already spoken for, said Bradley Pfeiffer, president of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce and the person who brought the Heroes Banner program to Ashland.

“We had people on a waiting list,” he said.

Initially the banners were hung on Highway 6 from Subway to the intersection of Highway 66. But two years ago when the number of banners were increased, they began to decorate Highway 66 on the overpass into town.

Pfeiffer said 13 of those banners were not able to be hung last year because of construction on the overpass. Those banners will be included in the new cycle, he said.