Third cycle of Heroes Banner applications due soon

ASHLAND – In 2018, the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce started the Heroes Banner program, allowing local residents to honor family members who served in the military with banners along the highway.
The program proved to be very popular. During the first two-year cycle, all 39 of the banners bearing the name and photograph of the service member sold out quickly. Three years ago the openings were rapidly snapped up again, even though the number of banners was increased to over 50.
This time around, nearly two-thirds of the 53 banners are already spoken for, said Bradley Pfeiffer, president of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce and the person who brought the Heroes Banner program to Ashland.
“We had people on a waiting list,” he said.
Initially the banners were hung on Highway 6 from Subway to the intersection of Highway 66. But two years ago when the number of banners were increased, they began to decorate Highway 66 on the overpass into town.
Pfeiffer said 13 of those banners were not able to be hung last year because of construction on the overpass. Those banners will be included in the new cycle, he said.
The third cycle of banners will be displayed for three years instead of two.
“The warranty was extended on the banners,” Pfeiffer said. “They guarantee them for three years now.”
To reserve a banner, contact Pfeiffer by calling the Chamber at 402-944-2050 and leave a message or go download an application form on the City of Ashland website. Click on “Business” and “Ashland Heroes Banner” for the form. Forms can be dropped off at NAPA Ashland Auto Supply, 1437 Silver Street. The deadline is March 10.
There is a $125 fee for each banner. The price was reduced by donations from the Ashland VFW Post 9776 and local businessman Bob Luebbe. The fee covers the price of maintenance and/or replacement of the banner or the mounting hardware in the event that damage occurs.
The debut of the newest cycle of banners will be celebrated with an event on April 22 at Ashland’s Memorial Stadium. Pfeiffer said there will be fireworks, live music and other entertainment.
The Chamber had planned a similar event in 2020 for the second cycle of banners, but the COVID-19 pandemic put that on hold.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.