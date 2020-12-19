Study recommends measures to strengthen floodplain program

“Since their construction in the 1960s, the Salt Creek levees have prevented about $103 million in property damage,” said Donna Garden, LTU assistant director. “These structures have been well worth the investment. Now we have important information to adapt and assist with flood damage reduction for the next 80 years.” Garden said the study results would also be incorporated into the Lincoln Climate Action Plan currently being developed.

LTU and LPSNRD will review the study recommendations and examine how proactive policy changes can reduce the risks associated with flood events for Lincoln residents. LPSNRD Manager Paul Zillig said this includes incorporating updated data into new floodplain maps, develop higher floodplain standards and develop additional strategies to keep the Salt Creek floodplain resilient.

“As with any city, Lincoln’s landscape is forever changing,” Zillig said. “The study indicates that the existing flood levels are an average of 0.8 feet higher than shown on the current regulatory floodplain maps. This means we need to make calculated adjustments to our guidelines moving forward.”