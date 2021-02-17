Student discusses racism with school board

All of these incidents were done so that they were not witnessed by teachers, administrators or other school staff members, she added.

The incidents started with hurtful comments when she was in kindergarten, Dayna Wilson said. She remembers hearing a black student told that slavery was something that should be brought back in third grade. As a freshman she tried to laugh off racist remarks, but it got to be exhausting, she added.

Although she reported incidents of racism each year she has been a student in the Ashland-Greenwood district, Dayna Wilson said she feels the school district has not done enough to make school safe for all students of color. By speaking directly to the school board, perhaps more will be done.

“I hope they take away that there shouldn’t be any reasons for racist behavior,” she said.

Even though she only has two years left in high school, Dayna Wilson wants to make a lasting impact for her sister, who is a third grader.

“I want to make it a better place for my sister to grow up in, because she’s also from China,” she said.