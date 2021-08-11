Storm causes tree damage in Memphis

The tree, which was about 20 inches in diameter and at least 30 feet long, punched a four-foot hole in the roof and smashed the air conditioning unit down into the trailer.

The family was terrified, but reacted quickly to get out of the camper. Ryan and RJ had to climb through the debris and at first they were all temporarily trapped as a tree blocked the door.

As they made their way to Averi and Cam’s trailer next door they ran through six inches of standing water filled with tree branches and sticks. The wind continued to howl, and Ryan had to hold the door of the trailer shut to keep them safe.

When the storm died down, they realized no one was injured. But they knew it was a close call.

“By the grace of God,” Nikki said. “It’s a miracle.”

After the storm, the Goffs headed back to Ashland. The next day, they were out cleaning up their camping area and trying to salvage what they could from the camper.

“It looked like a war zone,” Nikki said.