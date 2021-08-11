Storm causes tree damage in Memphis

MEMPHIS – A storm blew through the village of Memphis Saturday night as winds tore apart hundreds of trees in the small community and the adjacent state recreation area.
Jackie Horton, chairman of the Memphis Village Board of Trustees, said trees limbs were blocking streets in the village after the storm subsided.
Horton said the first task was to clear the roads, and then residents began cleaning up their properties. It was a case of neighbor helping neighbor. Horton and her husband, Andy, along with fellow village board member Mike Cronican, were among those picking up branches and debris.
“That’s kind of what we do around here,” she said.
Horton owns Don’s Bar in Memphis, and the power outage forced her to close the business Saturday night and Sunday. Power was restored about 2:30 Sunday afternoon.
Despite all the damage, there were no injuries reported during the storm, Horton said.
“We are all very lucky that nobody got hurt,” she said.
There were also no injuries to campers staying at Memphis Lake State Recreation Area Superintendent, although Jake Rodiek reported “several hundred trees came down” during Saturday night’s storm.
Nikki and Ryan Goff of Ashland and their family witnessed the devastation first-hand. They were camping at Memphis with their son RJ, along with daughter Averi Goff, Averi’s boyfriend Cam Stohlmann and their daughter Hadley.
The family was enjoying a weekend at the recreation area in the camper Ryan Goff had just finished remodeling. They had endured a little rain on Friday night and a short hail storm on Saturday morning, but that didn’t stop their fun.
“We were having a great time,” Nikki said.
The family had just gotten dinner from Don’s Bar in Memphis when the clouds began to darken. Nikki and Ryan Goff sat outside while the rest of the family ate in the trailer. They watched the weather radar, but weren’t worried.
“We knew a storm was coming, but it’s Nebraska,” she said. “It could rain or snow at any given moment.”
At about 8 p.m. the wind kicked up and chairs started blowing around. Nikki and Ryan went into the trailer. They continued eating, but Nikki was watching the trees, including one in particular that seemed vulnerable in the storm.
Small branches started hitting the roof of their camper, and the electricity went out. Nikki, Averi and Hadley quickly moved to the front of the camper, while Ryan and RJ headed to the bedroom at the back.
Cam was still sitting at the table when a huge tree crashed onto the top of the trailer.
“Cam dove when he heard the tree coming down,” Nikki said.
The tree, which was about 20 inches in diameter and at least 30 feet long, punched a four-foot hole in the roof and smashed the air conditioning unit down into the trailer.
The family was terrified, but reacted quickly to get out of the camper. Ryan and RJ had to climb through the debris and at first they were all temporarily trapped as a tree blocked the door.
As they made their way to Averi and Cam’s trailer next door they ran through six inches of standing water filled with tree branches and sticks. The wind continued to howl, and Ryan had to hold the door of the trailer shut to keep them safe.
When the storm died down, they realized no one was injured. But they knew it was a close call.
“By the grace of God,” Nikki said. “It’s a miracle.”
After the storm, the Goffs headed back to Ashland. The next day, they were out cleaning up their camping area and trying to salvage what they could from the camper.
“It looked like a war zone,” Nikki said.
Nebraska Game and Parks closed the recreation area to camping after the storm in order to safely clean up the area. Safety was a primary concern, Rodiek said, as there were many loose tree limbs hanging in the trees. The area was also difficult to navigate because of all the debris.
The day use area, including concessions and fishing access, remained open to the public throughout the week. The goal is to be open fully by Aug. 20, Rodiek added.
Crews from Game and Parks arrived at the recreation area to begin clean up on Sunday. The horticulture staff is assessing the damage to the park’s tree population. Rodiek said sycamores, locusts, elms and maples were the hardest hit.
While the National Weather Service has not issued any determination of the exact type of storm that hit Memphis, Rodiek speculates there could have been some sort of tornadic activity at the recreation area.
“All sides of the trees were damaged,” he said.
Horton agreed with Rodiek’s assessment.
“I still think we had some sort of tornado come through here,” she said.
Damage was also reported in other parts of Saunders County. In the Wann area between Ashland and Yutan, there were reports of damage to buildings and many trees were down. Buildings were also damaged in the rural Memphis area.
Power was out in Mead for nearly 10 hours and a ground wire blew down on Highway 92 at Mead. Other parts of the area reported outages as well.
Crop damage was seen southwest of Wahoo, but Cheyenne Veatch, county executive director of the USDA office in Wahoo, said they not received any reports of damage as of Monday afternoon.
With the heavy rains, flooding was also a concern, but Saunders County Emergency Manager Terry Miller said there were no reports of any creeks or rivers out of their banks.
A flash flood warning was issued for Saunders County, and the Wahoo Creek at Ithaca ran high on Sunday afternoon, but it was just shy of minor flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.