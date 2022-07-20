Stir-Up call to Ghostbusters brings in the crowds

ASHLAND – When Bradley Pfeiffer walked into Cheri O’s for his cup of coffee Monday morning, he was greeted with applause.

The regulars at the downtown Ashland eatery were cheering his efforts to organize a successful Stir-Up again this year.

Pfeiffer downplayed the praise, saying it wasn’t all him. And he was right.

Pfeiffer, as president of the Ashland Chamber of Commerce, has had a hand in planning Stir-Up for the last several years. But he has a lot of help.

His wife, Shelly Pfeiffer, is an integral part of the planning machine, as well as Cindy Walsh. Between the three of them, they did the majority of the planning for the three-day community celebration.

Luckily, there are other community organizations that also pitch in for certain parts of Stir-Up.

It was the first year the newly-formed Ashland-Greenwood Women’s Club coordinated the coronation on Friday night. Because several of the members were also part of the Ashland Junior Woman’s Club, which previously ran the coronation, the event went smoothly.

Jim Anderson was crowned the 2022 Stir-Up king, while Pat Proctor was crowned as the queen.

After the coronation, many attended the balloon glow at the soccer fields, where about 200 spectators watched five hot air balloons inflate and illuminate while staying on the ground.

Saturday morning dawned cloudy and cooler than expected, with overcast skies keeping temperatures down but humidity up. That did not dampen any of the activities, however.

The Kiddie Parade had 11 entries, with first place going to the Ghostbusters float with Ollie, Pax and Davie Anderson, Ava, Axel, Easton and Laina Ziegenbein, Sawyer and Crosbi Eceleston Cooper, Claire, Grace, and Will Richard and Leighton Edwards. Another Ghostbusters entry took second place, with Marshmallow girls Jaron and Brantley Tucker and Sammie and Lizzie McKnight. Third place went to the Laune family’s Baby Shark float with Kooper, Kayden and Mason Payne, Dean Laune, Landry and Ellie Barent and Stella and Audrey Pieper.

There were a record number of entries for the Stir-Up Grand Parade later on Saturday morning. Dr. Jack Cooper, who has organized the parade for the past several decades, said the 80-plus entries were lined up past the cemetery and down 30th Street before the parade started.

Once it started, the parade lasted over an hour.

“We had more entries and more people than ever before,” Cooper said.

Winners of the Grand Parade were judged by Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz and his wife Judy, along with Louis Austin, former Saunders County surveyor.

In the Color Guard category, Millard American Legion Post 374 took first place, followed by Ashland American Legion Post 129 and Camp Ashland. The Ashland-Greenwood TeamMates chapter won the Public Service category, followed by the Kids Cupboard “Hunger Busters” and the Ashland Public Library.

In the Commercial category, TP-3 Pest Control took first place. Second place was a tie between Anderson Horse Farm and the Gift Niche. There was also a tie for second place in the Youth category, with Girl Scout Troop 58029 and Studio 531 sharing the honors. First place went to the Ashland-Greenwood Spirit Squad.

In the religious category, there was only one place given. The Congregational Church took the top honors. And the Most Unique parade entry went to the First Nebraska Volunteer Infantry Civil War reenactors group.

The crowd watching the parade was also impressive. Silver Street was lined from 24th to 14th Street, with the largest concentration in the downtown area.

“It was something to see that many people in town,” commented Cooper.

The crowd stayed in Ashland after the parade, milling about Silver Street where food trucks and stands were set up to handle the overflow crowds.

Downtown Ashland remained busy throughout the afternoon as hundreds of people enjoyed the rides and games. Bradley Pfeiffer said the Chamber sold 9,000 tickets for the carnival rides.

“It was better this year than last year,” he added.

The newest attraction to Stir-Up was at the Ashland Public Library.

“We had over 400 kids come into the library for the Ghostbusters Roller Coaster Adventure,” said Bradley Pfeiffer, the brainchild of the 13-minute interactive experience.

With help from Kent Rung, Jerry Lofberg, Shelly Pfeiffer and Walsh, the activity used fog machines, strobe lights, a mister and an epic sound system to make participants feel as if they were on a real roller coaster being slimed by ghosts.

“We weren’t sure how the Ghostbusters Roller Coaster Adventure was going to go, but it turned out better than expected,” Bradley Pfeiffer said.

Outside of the library, two members of the Ghostbusters Nebraska Division were there for photos with their K9 unit. And one of the Ecto-1 cars used in the 2016 Ghostbusters remake was also in Ashland on Saturday and Sunday.

Roaming the streets of downtown were various Ghostbusters characters, including the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, who was actually Todd Gruhn, along with Slimer (Corey Gruhn). Syd Goodman dressed up as Gozer, and Jen Goodman was in a Ghosbuster uniform.

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron’s beer garden was another popular place to be. Bradley Pfeiffer said they gave out 750 wrist bands, compared to 500 last year. Ruhlman’s Steakhouse ran out after selling 1,000 hamburgers, he added.

The beer garden hosted five bands that began playing in the afternoon. A battle of the bands between 4 on the Floor and Tyler Anthony Band was rained out when a thunderstorm hit about 10:30 p.m.

The skies cleared for Sunday’s slate of activities, beginning with the Rotary pancake feed at the Ashland History Museum. But the previous night’s rain kept a few cars from entering the Stir-Up car show, according to Bradley Pfeiffer. He had expected between 350 to 400 cars, but 227 showed up.

The crowd was not dampened by Saturday night’s rain or the warmer temperatures on Sunday. An estimated 2,000 people showed up to cruise the streets to see the vehicles.

About the same number of people turned up at the Craft Show organized by Shelby Stewart. Held on the other side of Salt Creek near the sand volleyball court, there were 130 booths with crafts, food and more.

“There was a steady line of people walking between the car show and the craft show,” Stewart said. “We had an awesome turn out this year.”

A helicopter buzzed above Ashland Saturday and Sunday as Larry Geiger Helicopter Services of Lincoln provided rides for those with the cash and no fear of heights. Geiger also participated in a flyby as the Ashland American Legion Post 129 Color Guard opened the car show at noon on Sunday.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.