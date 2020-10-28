State Senate District 23 candidates pen letter to voters

In my second term, I will build on these successes by continuing to fight for more property tax relief, working to ensure we receive our fair share of state aid to rural schools, connecting more of our communities with broadband internet, standing up for our veterans and law enforcement, and continuing to expand health care options. I ask for your support on your early ballot or at the polls on Nov. 3. Together, we can continue to deliver new tax relief and help our rural communities thrive.

Sincerely,

Sen. Bruce Bostelman

Helen Raikes

Voters,

I grew up on a farm and live today in rural Ashland, where the Raikes family has been farming for more than 100 years. Growing up I walked beans, showed 4-H calves and took leadership in 4-H at local, county and state levels. My late husband, Ron Raikes, was Nebraska senator from 1998-2008; my son provides leadership for our farm today, and my daughter-in-law runs our Wagu-Angus store in downtown Ashland. My roots are rural.