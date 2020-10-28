State Senate District 23 candidates pen letter to voters

WAHOO – Incumbent Sen. Bruce Bostelman and challenger Helen Raikes are running in the general election for Nebraska State Senate District 23 on Nov. 3. To help voters properly prepare, the Wahoo Newspaper invited Bostelman and Raikes to write letters to the voters rather than participate in a question/answer interview.
The candidates’ answers are printed below, in alphabetical order.
Bruce Bostelman
Dear Friends,
This year has been a whirlwind for all of us here in the 23rd District. As we continue to deal with the overall effects of the coronavirus and work towards a full recovery from last year’s flooding, I would be honored to earn your support for a second term. Over the past four years we’ve achieved so much together, and I want to briefly share a few highlights from that work.
Property Tax Relief: Since day one, I’ve been fighting for property tax relief for you. This year, LB 1107 delivered $650 million in property tax relief. This bill provides the property tax relief Nebraska’s families, agriculture producers, small businesses and homeowners desperately need. The bill also includes a provision that grows this property tax relief so that it continues to provide meaningful relief over time. Thanks in part for great collaboration on property tax relief, I have earned the support of the Nebraska Cattlemen and Nebraska Farm Bureau.
Pro-Life: I believe that life begins at conception, and over the last four years, I’ve voted for every pro-life bill in the Legislature. This year, I supported LB 814, which banned dismemberment abortion in Nebraska. I am Nebraska Right to Life’s pro-life incumbent, and have the endorsement of former District 23 pro-life Sens. Loran Schmit and Chris Langemeier.
Flood Recovery: Last year, District 23 and the State of Nebraska experienced the most widespread flooding in our history. One of my top priorities has been working to ensure the state is prepared for future flooding events. My bill, LB 1201, requires the Department of Natural Resources to create a state flood mitigation plan. I look forward to future planning to help better protect our communities from future natural disasters.
Rural Health care: I also worked hard to pass LB 1002, allowing EMS to restock medication, used during transport of a person, at a hospital pharmacy. It also creates two new EMS classifications: Critical Care Paramedic and Community Paramedicine. EMS stakeholders helped develop this legislation and modernize EMS regulations that will greatly improve patient care in communities across Nebraska.
Second Amendment: As a gun owner and the only candidate endorsed by the NRA, I have stood up for our right to bear arms. I led the only successful charge to pass a pro-Second Amendment bill in the last four years. And I’ve fought against “red flag” laws, which would erode our Second Amendment rights.
In my second term, I will build on these successes by continuing to fight for more property tax relief, working to ensure we receive our fair share of state aid to rural schools, connecting more of our communities with broadband internet, standing up for our veterans and law enforcement, and continuing to expand health care options. I ask for your support on your early ballot or at the polls on Nov. 3. Together, we can continue to deliver new tax relief and help our rural communities thrive.
Sincerely,
Sen. Bruce Bostelman
Helen Raikes
Voters,
I grew up on a farm and live today in rural Ashland, where the Raikes family has been farming for more than 100 years. Growing up I walked beans, showed 4-H calves and took leadership in 4-H at local, county and state levels. My late husband, Ron Raikes, was Nebraska senator from 1998-2008; my son provides leadership for our farm today, and my daughter-in-law runs our Wagu-Angus store in downtown Ashland. My roots are rural.
I have spent my lifetime promoting children’s lives and well-being from conception to adolescence and teaching the same to generations of educators at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I also support the health of mothers to ensure good prenatal environments and value safeguarding needs of families. I have a history of leadership in solving challenging problems. Because of my nationally recognized leadership with families and children, I’ve been appointed to statewide boards and committees by every Nebraska governor from 1994 to 2020, including Govs. Pete Ricketts and Ben Nelson. I am also the only candidate in this race endorsed by Holland Children’s Movement. I will always stand up for the rights of the child.
I am running for Legislature because our D23/Nebraska rural families and communities are paying a disproportionate share of taxes but are left behind when it comes to state support for schools and community resources. My freedom from partisanship and special interests and my leadership experiences will be assets in solving these difficult problems.
Property taxes in Nebraska are MUCH too high, and that problem has not been fixed. The most recent tax band-aid is small, does not keep up with rising valuations and will be dependent on funds we don’t have, while taking away exemptions for business property. We will not be able to compete with neighboring states to attract workers to Nebraska until we fix our tax structure. We need leadership to create the REFORM, to balance the three-legged stool of taxes, now with an overly long property tax leg, as is recommended by both Open Sky and Platte Institutes.
I am passionate about thriving rural communities. I have always focused on thriving children and families and I can bring leadership to help our communities thrive in the future – accessible rural broadband, available housing, access to child care and health care, small business expansion, the physical environment, support for workers and more.
Finally, I am running because I care deeply about the next generation of Nebraskans. I want to bring together our taxpayers and schools and reinstate the funds that traditionally supplemented rural school funding but have made their way to other urban interests. I am running to create a thriving Nebraska for the future – thriving children, families and communities.
I am running for the Legislature because I have the plans, tools and experience necessary to take action on these important issues.
It is an honor to run for office in our democracy – to hear the many stories and concerns of the voters – to do my part to make our system work.
Sincerely,
Helen Raikes
