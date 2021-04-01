Speech team survives tough year

ASHLAND – What a year it has been for the Ashland-Greenwood High School Speech Team.
Last spring, speech was in full swing when the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the season dead in its tracks. The season was just winding down and heading into districts when classes were suspended indefinitely March 16 because of the coronavirus. Later, what was indefinite became definite, as classes were canceled for the rest of the semester.
That meant speech was canceled as well. The district and state meets were called off.
When the 2020-2021 school year began, the fate of speech was still up in the air.
“The beginning of the year left so many unknowns and to be honest a lot of anxiety for the kids and for me,” Ashland-Greenwood Speech Coach Kelsy Cooper said.
Students in most Nebraska schools returned to the classroom last fall, but things were different for many activities, including speech. Most meets were held virtually. The Bluejay speech team competed in four virtual meets, including the Oxbow Invitation, which they host.
“That was definitely a challenge for me. I kept thinking, man I don’t even know what I don’t know.” Said Cooper. “Luckily, there were coaches from other schools that helped me along the way, and the kids were great, wanting to help with anything they could.”
The Bluejays placed third at their home tournament and brought home third at the conference tournament, both of which were online this year.
Skutt Catholic provided the only in-person meets that the team was able to attend this year before districts and state. Each school had their own classroom to use as their home base when they were not competing.
“It definitely wasn’t what we were used to, but I was so thankful that our speechers were able to get in a few in person meets before districts. This is the smallest team I have had in a long time, but they are all so supportive of each other and really got to know each other well because we were together so much,” Cooper said.
Annalise Ptacek broke into finals at every meet she competed in, culminating with a runner up finish in Entertainment Speaking at the Class B State Speech Championships on March 18 at Kearney High School.
Emerson Lindley also qualified for the state tournament and ended the season with an eighth place finish in Persuasive Speaking.
“Annalise and Emerson both worked so hard this year, even changing their scripts several times in order to make them better throughout the season,” said Cooper.
Cooper said there were several other students who worked extremely hard this year and came very close to qualifying for state.