Speech team survives tough year

The Bluejays placed third at their home tournament and brought home third at the conference tournament, both of which were online this year.

Skutt Catholic provided the only in-person meets that the team was able to attend this year before districts and state. Each school had their own classroom to use as their home base when they were not competing.

“It definitely wasn’t what we were used to, but I was so thankful that our speechers were able to get in a few in person meets before districts. This is the smallest team I have had in a long time, but they are all so supportive of each other and really got to know each other well because we were together so much,” Cooper said.

Annalise Ptacek broke into finals at every meet she competed in, culminating with a runner up finish in Entertainment Speaking at the Class B State Speech Championships on March 18 at Kearney High School.

Emerson Lindley also qualified for the state tournament and ended the season with an eighth place finish in Persuasive Speaking.

“Annalise and Emerson both worked so hard this year, even changing their scripts several times in order to make them better throughout the season,” said Cooper.