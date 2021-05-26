Solar farm approved with many conditions attached

Construction is proposed to begin in spring 2022 and will last nine to 12 months. The facility is expected to start producing solar energy by the end of May 2023.

Before the vote, the supervisors heard nearly five hours of testimony during a public hearing. The speakers include representatives from Community Energy and OPPD, proponents of the solar farm and a vocal group of opponents, mostly from the Yutan area.

Proponent Annette Rogers spoke on behalf of her and her husband Keith who are among the landowners who are leasing their property five miles southeast of Yutan for the solar field. Their property is very close to the OPPD substation, she said.

When they were approached by Community Energy about leasing their property, Annette Rogers said the couple gave it a lot of thought.

“We felt that this was something that would be good for our family in the future,” she said. “We decided then to sign up with Community Energy. We had no idea at the time that this was going to upset so many people.”

Annette and Keith Rogers’ son Kevin Rogers also spoke as a proponent of the solar farm in support of his parents’ decision to lease the land.