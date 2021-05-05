Science fair projects do well at state competition

ASHLAND – The three Ashland-Greenwood science fair projects that qualified did very well at the Nebraska Junior Academy of Science 86th Annual State Science and Engineering Fair, which was a virtual contest for the second year in a row.

Adelyn Harms and Vanity Laughlin’s project won a purple ribbon and was a Medallion Winner. They also recived a Nucor Corporation $50 Scholarship and one day pass to Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha. Their project, “Positive Petunia or Negative Nesamia,” sought to determine if talking to plants positively, negatively or not talking at all can affect their growth.

Ana Isom won a purple ribbon and a zoo pass for her project, called “Let it Grow.” She studied the effect types of liquid have on plant growth.

Alex Andres’ COVID-themed project about face masks call “Mask-a-matics” won a blue ribbon and a zoo pass.

Six projects are taken from each region to compete in the state competition. The Junior Division Competition encompasses grades 6 to 8. There was only one other sixth grade project at the state competition, said Ashland-Greenwood Middle School Teacher Kristi Bundy, who coordinates the science fair for the school district. She said most of the projects that qualified for the state competition were from eighth graders.

“I am extremely proud of these students for putting in the effort to compete this year. There was no grade attached to the projects. Students volunteered to compete in the science fair to enrich their own learning. This type of endeavor helps establish scientific principles that will help these students in future careers,” said Bundy.