School project delayed by supply issues

Despite the continuing challenges, Superintendent Jason Libal said the administration and school board are confident they will be able to move in over Christmas break in time for the start of the second semester of 2022-2023.

“The ultimate goal, obviously, is to stay within our budget and hopefully get as close to the timeline as possible,” he said.

Work on the site for both buildings began this spring. Contractors have been moving dirt and creating piles to compact the ground where the two new schools will stand.

Gatewood said construction of the PreK-2 building will begin this summer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You won’t see anything pop out of the ground until the September time frame when things start going vertical,” said Gatewood.

Road work is also expected to begin in the fall. The school district, City of Ashland and developers of a proposed housing subdivision nearby are still working out details.

School district patron and parent John Keith was the only member of the public to attend the May 11 public meeting. He proposed 17th Avenue be made one-way during the school year to help ease traffic when the new schools are up and running. Gatewood said they will take Keith’s suggestion into consideration.