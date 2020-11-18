School board to start looking at building designs

ASHLAND – With the successful passing of the $59.9 million school bond issue by voters on Nov. 3, the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education is moving forward with the project as they look at schematic designs for the first time.

At the board’s monthly meeting on Monday, representatives from DLR Group presented a look at the preliminary design for the planned elementary building, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.

Pat Phelan and Vanessa Schutte said they worked with a design group made up of school staff members to come up with the visioning ideas for the PreK-2 elementary building and the middle school, which will be flipped to be a high school at a later date.

The design group is pausing its work on the middle school to focus on the Pre-K-2 building, which will be constructed first, Schutte said.

The design for 17th Avenue has changed to curve towards the east, allowing for both new buildings to be located on the same side of the street. The elementary school will have one pod per grade level, with a dedicated separate entrance/exit for the Pre-K pod, Schutte said. Each pod will have classrooms, small group rooms, a learning commons, resource rooms and bathroom facilities.