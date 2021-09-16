School board keeps promise to hold levy

The bond levy was set at $0.21 per $100 of valuation. Libal said historically low interest rates of 2.3% worked in the district’s favor when setting the bond.

The district is also receiving nearly $1 million in state aid.

“That made it even better,” Libal said.

The school district folded a previous bond, which had a levy of $0.04, into the new bond fund levy. They also are not asking for additional tax dollars this year for the special building fund, which had a $0.12 levy the previous year. All of the money that had been in the special building fund, which was $4.6 million in 2020-21, is going to be added to the $59.9 million bond fund to construct a new PreK-2 facility and a new middle school with a competition gymnasium and performance auditorium.

Libal said the board made a promise to the constituents if the bond issue passed, they would drop the special building fund levy for the time being.

“That was another lever we pulled to help get us to 92.5 cents,” Libal added.