Saunders County values set for 2021

WAHOO – During the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting on May 11, the Board of Equalization also met and heard an update from County Assessor Rhonda Andresen on county values for 2021.

For residential property, the assessment ratio is currently at 93% with agricultural land at 71%. Andresen said commercial property received a 27% increase to be equalized with other areas. Commercial property currently has a 100% assessment ratio.

Andresen said the county is required to be within a certain percentage for assessment ratios in order to be compliant with state guidelines. With residential, the assessment ratio is required to be between 92% and 100%.

With the current growth Saunders County is experiencing, Andresen said after the meeting that her office is busy every day working to ensure its assessments are as accurate as possible and equal with neighbors.

“Saunders County is growing and growing and there’s no end in sight,” she said. “That value is going to rise every year. With the new housing, it’s not that people’s houses went up that drastically, it’s the growth and the new areas coming in.”