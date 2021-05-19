Saunders County values set for 2021

WAHOO – During the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting on May 11, the Board of Equalization also met and heard an update from County Assessor Rhonda Andresen on county values for 2021.
For residential property, the assessment ratio is currently at 93% with agricultural land at 71%. Andresen said commercial property received a 27% increase to be equalized with other areas. Commercial property currently has a 100% assessment ratio.
Andresen said the county is required to be within a certain percentage for assessment ratios in order to be compliant with state guidelines. With residential, the assessment ratio is required to be between 92% and 100%.
With the current growth Saunders County is experiencing, Andresen said after the meeting that her office is busy every day working to ensure its assessments are as accurate as possible and equal with neighbors.
“Saunders County is growing and growing and there’s no end in sight,” she said. “That value is going to rise every year. With the new housing, it’s not that people’s houses went up that drastically, it’s the growth and the new areas coming in.”
Saunders County breached $4 billion in all property value for the first time. With the $69,1280,848 increase, the total property value for the entire county is $4,064,617,093. Of that total, $180,761,831 is commercial property.
Andresen also spoke to the board about contracting with Standard Appraisal to assess the commercial land in the coming year. The contract would be for $125,000 for 600 properties like grain elevators, meat rendering plants and bigger farm production areas.
“I think it’s a great thing for Saunders County to make sure everybody’s equalized,” she said.
Andresen told the board that she believes this will be the first time an outside assessor will look at Saunders County properties and there is a big need for this.
“Commercial is completely different than residential,” Andresen said. “There’s just a lot more pieces and parts to assessing a commercial building area. There’s just a lot more pieces. It’s nice to have a professional actually do it once in a while to make sure that you’re capturing all that.”
The county board was not able to take action on an agreement with Standard Appraisal because it was not on the agenda. They discussed putting it on the agenda for the May 25 meeting.
After closing the Board of Equalization meeting, the county board continued with their agenda items. The board approved an agreement with Broken Wheel Subdivision out of the extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction of the City of Ashland after receiving County Attorney Joe Dobesh’s recommendation for approval.