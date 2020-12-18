Saunders County Sheriff’s Office will target any impaired drivers

WAHOO – A safe holiday is everyone’s goal and it is everyone’s responsibility. All citizens need to do their part in helping the sheriff’s department to keep the highways safe. Poor judgement on one person’s part can ruin not only a holiday but a life.

During this holiday season, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office will increase their December patrols to take impaired drivers off the roadways. Additional deputies will be on patrol thanks to an overtime grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. The enforcement period for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is from Dec. 18 through Jan. 1.

Driving after drinking is a choice. Choose to do the right and the safe thing: find alternate transportation, use a designated driver, or don’t consume any amount of alcohol if you intend to or need to drive. Help keep communities safe by reporting any impaired drivers to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at 402-443-1000.

The Nebraska State Patrol is also participating in the campaign.

Over 1,500 crashes were the result of a drinking driver in Nebraska in 2019. More than 6,400 people were arrested for DUI in Nebraska in 2019 and over 90% were convicted, the NSP reported.