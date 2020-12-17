Saunders County Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Dean Schulz, attempt of a Class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, sentenced to three years probation.
Civil Order
Stevie Clark vs. Jeremy Brown, order affirming domestic abuse protection order.
New Criminal Cases
State of Nebraska vs. Adam Nielsen, terroristic threats, third degree domestic assault.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Mark J. Renner, $25; Alberto A. Lopez, $25; Sydney R. Long, $75.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Jose A. Medina Hernandez, $25.
No brake lights/turn signals: Jose A. Medina Hernandez, $25.
Drive left of center: Curtiss A. Wheat, $25.
Nebraska State Patrol
Failure to yield right-of-way on left turn: Michael J. Murren, $25.
Wahoo Police Department
Violate stop or yield sign: Donald F. Arney, $50.
Ceresco Police Department
No motorcycle operator’s license: Dalton J. Mastera, $75.
No helmet: Dalton J. Mastera, $50.
No agency listed
Speeding: Melissa A. Konecky, $25.
Violate stop or yield sign: Laura Harris, $75.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jake Thomas Kohl, of Wahoo, and Shelby Rayel Cameron, of Wahoo, filed on Dec. 4.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Shawn R. O’Conner Trust to Dennis J. and Sheila L. Bracht, lot S-1170, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
James E. Holland to Shawn R. O’Conner Trust, lot 7, Pine Ridge Estate First 3-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Matthew T. and Mackenzie E. Wood to Brian J. Gross, lot 11, 12, 13 in block 6, Stambaughs of Ashland.
Mark D. and Patty J. Feldhacker to Welch Bros, LLC, lot 10, 11, 12 in block 13, Deans of Ashland.
Billie J. Aufenkamp to Trevor G. Vacek, lot 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 in block 9, Leshara of Leshara.
Eric J. and Traci R. Hancock to Eric J. and Traci R. Hancock, lot 4, Hillside Estates Replat 34-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Eric J. and Traci R. Hancock to Nick and Danielle Lausterer, lot 12 Hillside Estates Replat 34-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions and lot 4, lot 4, Hillside Estates 34-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Michael D. Wolfe to Michael D. Wolfe Trust, 21-13-06 partial NE 1/4.
Kay A. Ruff Estate to Carsten R. Ruff, et al, and Cody L. Ruff, et al, 12-13-09 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Eric and Michelle Landsgaard to Eric and Michelle Landsgaard, partial lot 7, 8, 9 in block 12, Deans of Ashland.
Deborah C. Ridge to Melissa Ridge, 36-14-09 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Deborah C. Ridge to Jennifer Fuller, 36-14-09 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Emil R. Polacek Estate to Patricia Drozda, et al, Paul Polacek, et al, Peggy Polacek-Strokan, et al, Michael Polacek, et al, 23-14-05 NW 1/4.
Michael W. and Nichole M. Morrison to Jill L. Janousek-Grob, lot 30, Sandy Pointe Lake Development of Rural Subdivisions.
T5 Development, LLC to CCE Investments, LLC, lot 76, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Rhonda L. Mulholland to William H. Mulholland, 13-13-07 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Dawn Hill to Shane Hill, lot 11 and partial lot 10 in block 9, Stambaughs of Ashland.
Lorance H. and Shannon R. Newburn III to Shannon R. Newburn Trust, 16-13-07 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Able Construction Cleanup to Robert R. Ringer, et al, and Thomas L. Sieberg II, et al, lot 3 and partial lot 4 in block 26, Yutan of Yutan.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC to JD Builders, Inc., lot 1 in block 3, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
JD Builders, Inc. to Matthew T. and Mackenzie E. Wood, lot 9 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Oncenter Construction, Inc. to Howard S. and Mary M. Jones, lot 120, Heritage Heights Fifth 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC to JD Builders, Inc., lot 6 in block 2, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC to JD Builders, Inc., lot 11 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Terry J. and Lisa R. Heimes to Lisa R. Heimes Trust, lot 35, Big Sandy Development 5-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Shannon R. and Kary L. Tronson to Andres C.Z. and Mandy S. Mortensen, lot 30, Lake Allure, 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Helen L. Perrin to Makena Investments, LLC, lot S-1113, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Helen L. Perrin, et al, Anne M. and Matthew J. Bogrd, et al, James D. and Angela F. Perrin, et al, to Makena Investments, LLC, lot S-1113, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Andreas C. and Mandy S. Mortensen to Thyler and Jordan Shafer, lot 19, Sabre Heights 3-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Raymond R. and Janece L. Malousek to Jeffery R. Malousek, 23-14-06 partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4.
James L. Paulson to Ellen A. Paulson, 02-16-07 partial NE 1/4.
Ludvik and Associates, LLC to Tanner D. Hamby, et al, Lauren N. Heitmann, et al, Cheryl K. Heitmann, et al, lot 20, Timber Ridge Estates 16-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Craig W. and Cynthia R. Quick, et al, Harvey W. and Lucinda L. Quick, et al, Mark W. and Katherine A. Quick, et al, Ralph W. and Christie M. Quick, et al, to National Title Company Exchange II, LLC, 21-14-08 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4. NW 1/4 NW 1/4, S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Girmus Investments, LLC to Andrew J. and Molly R. Jackson, lot 4, Girmus Subdivisions 2-14-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Kenneth E. and Diane M. Oster to Diane M. Oster Trust, lot 13, Wolf Lakes Estates 22-17-6 of Rural Subdivisions.
