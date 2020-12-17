Saunders County Courthouse Record

T5 Development, LLC to CCE Investments, LLC, lot 76, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Rhonda L. Mulholland to William H. Mulholland, 13-13-07 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Dawn Hill to Shane Hill, lot 11 and partial lot 10 in block 9, Stambaughs of Ashland.

Lorance H. and Shannon R. Newburn III to Shannon R. Newburn Trust, 16-13-07 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Able Construction Cleanup to Robert R. Ringer, et al, and Thomas L. Sieberg II, et al, lot 3 and partial lot 4 in block 26, Yutan of Yutan.

Ashland Investment Co., LLC to JD Builders, Inc., lot 1 in block 3, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

JD Builders, Inc. to Matthew T. and Mackenzie E. Wood, lot 9 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.

Oncenter Construction, Inc. to Howard S. and Mary M. Jones, lot 120, Heritage Heights Fifth 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Ashland Investment Co., LLC to JD Builders, Inc., lot 6 in block 2, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.