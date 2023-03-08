LINCOLN – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested the suspect of a gas station robbery Saturday morning following a pursuit north of Lincoln.

On Saturday, March 4, at approximately 8:55 a.m. the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a robbery that had just occurred at the U-Stop (also known as Nelson’s Gas and Oil) at 101 Cedar Street in Valparaiso.

The male suspect demanded money from the clerk with a note and then assaulted the clerk and threatened the use of a firearm. After assaulting the clerk, the suspect took cash out of the register and fled the scene in a white four-door sedan southbound out of Valparaiso.

At approximately 9:10 a.m., a Nebraska State Patrol trooper had contact with the suspect vehicle on Highway 79 and initiated a pursuit of the vehicle. After a short vehicle pursuit and foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect, who is identified as 22-year-old Christopher A. Short of Norfolk, was driving a stolen 2016 Nissan Altima that was taken in Madison County and also has an active felony warrant. He is being held at Lancaster County Corrections on charges from the NSP pursuit and will also be facing multiple charges in Saunders County including robbery, terroristic threats and assault, according to Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg.