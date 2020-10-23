Public Record

T5 Development, LLC to Rick R. and Susan M. Hollendieck, lot 79, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Marilyn M. Machacek Estate to Jeff S. Pabian, et al, and Penny M. Brian, et al, partial lot 1, 2, 3 in block 6, Weston of Weston.

Shane B. Haschke to Shane B. Haschke Trust, 34-13-09 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

William F. and Paige M. Talacko to Sasha Berscheid, lot 29 in block 3, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.

Kathleen A. Bilek to Robert and Rhonda Richardson, lot S-104, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

Jesse and Kaitlyn Clark to Scott J. and Crystal M. Witthuhn, lot 5 in block 1, Prairie Hills of Wahoo.

Matthew D. and Lisa M. Gravelle to Fred Hunzeker, lot 63, Big Sandy Development First 6-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.

Rebecca A. Springer, et al, and Brian J. Paseka, et al, to Brian J. and Rebecca A. Paseka, 12-14-05 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Russell L. and Emily C. Kirchmann to Thomas and Lacey Larson, lot 16 in block 8, Cedar Bluffs First Addition of Cedar Bluffs.

Joel Konecky to Terri Lamprecht, 27-14-08 E 1/2 SE 1/4.