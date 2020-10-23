Public Record

DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Criminal Cases
State of Nebraska vs. Amanda R. Baldwin, felony flight to avoid, theft – receiving $1,500-$5,000; driving under suspension.
State of Nebraska vs. John K. Tomsicek, child abuse – intentional – no serious bodily injury.
State of Nebraska vs. Nathan J. Crosnoe, child abuse.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Traffic
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Nicholas V. Lobrillo, $25; Jan N. Lewis, $75; Christopher A. Gallop, $25; Hannah M. Dano, $75; Tracey S. Stevens, $75; Jadyn T. Sylvester, $75; Layne R. Goreham, $125; Anna Laura Castillo Romo, $75; Travis R. Muzney, $25; Joshua D. Gropp, $25; Samantha J. Beck, $25; Cole M. Mason, $75.
No valid registration – car/pickup/step van: Abby L. Diaz, $25; Audrey M. Aken, $25; Christopher J. Divis, $25.
No proof of ownership: Dallas L. Mathis, $50.
Failure to use child passenger restraint: Phillip Lemoine Buehler, $25.
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Christian Gutierrez, $125; Faith A. Pohlman, $50; Wade A. Ulmer, $75; Ian Poulsen, $200; Brandon S. Hamer, $10.
No valid registration – car/pickup/step van: Destiny L. Gardner, $25.
Wahoo Police Department
No valid registration – truck 21-30 days: Johnathan M. Aken, $35.
Violate stop or yield sign: Johnathan M. Aken, $50; Lisa L. Hastings, $75.
Failure to yield right-of-way – emergency vehicle: Jason C. Justice, $100.
Ashland Police Department
No operator’s license: Ricardo Cornelio-Flores, $75.
Speeding: license: Ricardo Cornelio-Flores, $25.
No valid registration – car/pickup/step van: Joshua J. Fossberg, $25; Richard A. Wehmeyer, $25.
No agency listed
Speeding: Chloe M. Leedom, $10.
No operator’s license/waiverable: Ashley M. Markvicka, $75.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jason Roy Jirsa, of Lincoln, and Breana Lee Moore, of Lincoln, applied on Sept. 30.
Scott Delaney Walker, of Wheat Ridge, Colo., and Abbie Diane Reece, of Wheat Ridge, Colo., applied on Oct. 13.
Craig Alan Mueller, of Fremont, and Lynn Ellen Wood, of Fremont, applied on Oct. 13.
Levi William Schmidt, of Yutan, and Madeline Rose Bliss, of Yutan, applied on Oct. 13.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Crystal Osmera to Eddie Maly, lot 3, 4, 5 in block 14, Weston Second of Weston.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC to JD Builders, Inc., lot 12 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Scott and Mary Bailey to Ryan J. Behma, lot 5, 6, 7 in block 13, Yutan of Yutan.
W L Investments, LLC to Malibu Holdings, LLC, lot 18, Sandy Pointe Lake Development of Rural Subdivisions.
Adison and Samantha Kenning to Dawna M. Shafer, partial lot 13, Ceresco Tracts 32-13-7 of Ceresco.
Zachary I. and Katie L. Fallowfield to Jenny L. Nightingale, lot 1 in block 4, Westridge Knolls First Addition Replat of Ceresco.
Christopher A. and Julie A. Helms to Justin L. and Elizabeth Barney, lot 5, Fuschers of Rural Subdivisions.
James H. Fidler Estate to Weylin J. Eckhardt, 17-13-09 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Trent and Susan Cunningham to Robert and Christina Luebbe, partial lot 29, Equestrian Hills 11-12-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Jason B. and Melinda Pike to Jason B. and Melinda Pike, lot 7, 8 in block 14, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Robert W. Auch Estates to
Iron Court, LLC, 16-16-08 SE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Mary M. Powers to Justin and Rochelle DeGroff, 27-14-08 partial S 1/2 SW 1/4.
Gregory D. Harding Estate to Mary Kaye Stoeber, 10-15-07 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4, SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Brooke and Jack McDuffee to Thomas Spencer, lot 1, 2 in block 12, Anderson and Carlsons of Mead.
Pine Crest Homes, LLC to Shawn and Quinn Fisher, lot 20 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Gerald E. and Debra D. Schmidt to Jack and Brooke McDuffee, 36-16-07 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Frances S. Shipp to Justin D. and Kayla J. Cox, lot 3, 4 in block 1, Prague of Prague.
T5 Development, LLC to Rick R. and Susan M. Hollendieck, lot 79, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Marilyn M. Machacek Estate to Jeff S. Pabian, et al, and Penny M. Brian, et al, partial lot 1, 2, 3 in block 6, Weston of Weston.
Shane B. Haschke to Shane B. Haschke Trust, 34-13-09 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
William F. and Paige M. Talacko to Sasha Berscheid, lot 29 in block 3, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.
Kathleen A. Bilek to Robert and Rhonda Richardson, lot S-104, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Jesse and Kaitlyn Clark to Scott J. and Crystal M. Witthuhn, lot 5 in block 1, Prairie Hills of Wahoo.
Matthew D. and Lisa M. Gravelle to Fred Hunzeker, lot 63, Big Sandy Development First 6-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.
Rebecca A. Springer, et al, and Brian J. Paseka, et al, to Brian J. and Rebecca A. Paseka, 12-14-05 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Russell L. and Emily C. Kirchmann to Thomas and Lacey Larson, lot 16 in block 8, Cedar Bluffs First Addition of Cedar Bluffs.
Joel Konecky to Terri Lamprecht, 27-14-08 E 1/2 SE 1/4.
