Public confuses AltEn and former NOP cleanup during open house

YUTAN – Although the two cleanup efforts are completely separate projects, some members of the public believe the Superfund site at the former ordnance plant and plans to remove contaminated byproducts from a nearby shuttered ethanol plant are linked.

Questions from the public during the open house hosted by the Army Corps of Engineers and the Nebraska Department of Environment (NDEE) and Energy Nov. 16 in Yutan to update the public on the cleanup efforts at the former Nebraska Ordnance Plant Superfund Site near Mead indicated there is some confusion.

The 17,000-acre Nebraska Ordnance Plant (NOP) was used to load, assemble and pack explosive weapons beginning in 1942. After the war ended, the site was used for storage and disposal of bulk explosives and munitions, according to the Community Relations Plan developed by the Corps.

The site was reactivated during the Korean War in the 1950s to build munitions. In 1956 it was put on standby status and declared surplus in 1959.

In 1959 and 1960, the Air Force used part of the property for Atlas missile facilities.

After 1960, the site was used by private individuals, government agencies and corporations. The University of Nebraska purchased nearly 10,000 acres in 1962 for an agricultural research farm. The Nebraska National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserves have also purchased portions of the former NOP site. The rest belongs to private owners.

The site was placed on the National Priorities List on Aug. 30, 1990, which guides the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in determining whether a site needs further examination. The Corps, NDEE, University of Nebraska and EPA entered into an agreement the next year for cleanup at the site. The NDEE and EPA act as overseers of the project.

Investigation discovered contamination by volatile organic compounds and explosives caused by munitions production, weapon destruction, burial of weapon debris and chemical warfare material and disposal of radioactive waste, solid waste and other chemicals.

Four plumes of contaminated groundwater were identified. The main contaminants are trichloroethene (TCE) and hexahydro-1,3,5-trinitro-1,3,5-triazine (RDX). Remedial action began in 1996.

The AltEn ethanol plant opened in 2015 using leftover seed corn to make ethanol. After worldwide news agencies identified a potential hazard with pesticides that coated the seed corn, the state shut down the plant in 2021.

The six seed companies that supplied the seed to AltEn have joined forces to come up with a cleanup plan for the pesticide-laden wastewater held in ponds on the site, as well as wet distiller’s grain, a byproduct of the ethanol process.

Residents and property owners near Mead and in other parts of Saunders County are worried about the contaminants of the AltEn plant getting into the groundwater like the RDX and TCE has done at the former ordnance plant.

Molly Boughan with the Army Corps of Engineers said they have been contacted about providing information for the AltEn cleanup, but they have not yet done so for various reasons, including the fact that they do not collect the same type of data the ethanol plant clean up team may be looking for.

But they are ready to assist if asked.

“If it does come up, we’ll definitely help,” Boughan said.

The Corp and NDEE is continuing with the project to contain groundwater contamination at the former ordinance plant with a hydraulic containment system.

Brad Brink, project geologist with the Army Corps of Engineers, told the small group that assembled for the presentation that the expected containment for 2021 has been achieved.

“We did achieve containment,” said Brink. “We did not have any contamination of concentrations detected.”

Containment is measured by collecting chemical data from monitoring wells located throughout the site on an annual basis. Perimeter wells are also monitored semi-annually and groundwater transport modeling is done to evaluate the hydraulic containment system, Brink said.

Water supply wells for homes and businesses within a certain distance of the identified contamination are also sampled. Brink said there are five residences and one well on university property that have alternate water supply systems. Two other wells have been removed from the list, but the wells are still monitored.

The pumping rates for extraction wells and other water supplies in the area, including the Village of Mead, City of Ashland, Lincoln Water System, Metropolitan Utilities District and the University of Nebraska’s Agricultural Research and Development Center, are also monitored.

Sampling at one well showed the amount of contaminant found was above expected levels in three of the four quarters of 2021, but additional testing has not shown any other exceedances in the well or the surrounding area.

Brink said they used a “direct push” method to test the area around MW-84B, where the exceedances were found. Rods are pushed down to bedrock and samples are collected at 10-foot intervals.

Officials do not know the cause of the higher levels, but they will maintain a quarterly sampling schedule to monitor the well, Brink said.

“We will continue to try to evaluate it and see what happens,” he said.

About 10 people attended the open house, which was held at the VFW Country Club in Yutan. Open houses have been held in the spring and fall since 2017, when a new Community Relations Plan was adopted.

The COVID-19 pandemic curtailed the public meetings in 2020 and 2021, but sampling and treatment of contaminated water continued. The spring open house in May was the first meeting since 2019, as the public agencies got the scheduled meetings going again.

