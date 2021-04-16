Prosecutor appeals not guilty verdict for attorney who brought gun to Hall of Justice

Pirsch, who lives in rural Cass County and has a gun range on his acreage, said the gun usually sits in a locked drawer. He thinks he was maybe going to go shooting, got distracted and left it in the bag. He can’t recall.

“In any case, I confess I was negligent in forgetting it in my bag, which I subsequently used weeks later to bring a laptop to court,” he told the Journal Star.

On July 2, Pirsch said, he gave the bag with the gun to the sheriff at the X-ray machine as he entered the courthouse and was informed of a problem. He asked to take the gun to his car, but was asked to wait. He discussed it with law enforcement and was released. They kept his gun. And he later was charged.

Pirsch said he’s been in the courthouse literally hundreds of times and describes himself as “very pro-law enforcement.” His father was a sheriff’s deputy, his brother a prosecutor. He’s worked in government for more than a decade.

He said he doesn’t understand why Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon’s office filed the case.

“It was obvious it was an inadvertent mistake,” Pirsch said.

He said the state shouldn’t be prosecuting law-abiding citizens for mistakes when their right to carry is guaranteed by the Constitution.