Problem Solving Court: Making a difference in Saunders County

Dean’s story starts out very differently. He is the product of a broken marriage. His mother and siblings left when he was young. He was raised by a single father who worked two jobs to put food on the table.

As a result, Dean was on his own most of the time, and that led down a path to drug use starting at age 14 and later to stints in jail. He was arrested in Saunders County on Dec. 16, 2019 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and obstruction of justice.

This time, rather than face another jail sentence, Dean opted for Problem Solving Court. One of the benefits is that the felony can be taken off his record if he has not had any previous convictions for violent felonies.

“Problem Solving Court gives me the opportunity to complete the program to wipe my slate clean of those charges,” Dean said.

“It’s good for people who have never had a felony conviction because it keeps them away from being labeled as a felon,” said Johnson.

Johnson has past felony convictions, but opted to join the program to get sober.

“The goal is not only to get sober but to live a happy, successful, productive life and be a positive member of society and the community,” he said.