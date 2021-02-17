Polar vortex causes issues

The school calendar will be impacted by the decision to cancel school, Libal said.

“Our administrative team will be meeting early next week to map out any necessary changes,” he said. “I am holding out hope that we will not need to use any additional days this spring, and that we will be able to turn the corner related to this difficult weather pattern.”

The extreme cold not only caused a strain on the school calendar, it also strained the country’s electric system. Most public power districts in the area get power from the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), a wholesale provider that covers a 17-state region from the Canadian border to Texas. The extensive cold temperatures across the nation led to record energy demand in the SPP region, more than four times the amount normally needed at this time of year. The increase in usage stressed the system, which threatened service reliability.

As a result, SPP raised its emergency alert to level 3 and asked members to cut back consumption. As the situation worsened, SPP warned customers that energy curtailments may be necessary to balance the supply and demand of electricity. Utilities across the area warned customers there could be “rolling blackouts.”

