Pay-for-play news growing bigger in Nebraska

“My gut reaction is to be cautious and not overreact,” Johnson said. “But I also don’t want to ignore the changing dynamic of this approach.”

Johnson noted that the future implications of the Nebraska-based pay-for-play sites could be significant for District 2 in future elections, but doubts they will with District 3.

“Although we’re not in that district, you know, the second district in Nebraska, the third district where I live is very conservative,” Johnson said. “I would think we are probably less prone to have someone targeting [District 3 voters] because it’s just going to take a landslide change of philosophy for third district voters to vote democratic. That’s just our history.”

The Nebraska-based pay-for-play sites do not have social media accounts as of November 2020. This means that the ability to post the pay-for-play articles on a social media page, allowing others to share them easily, is unlikely.

This does not mean that social media pages for the sites will not be created down the road.

Johnson noted that the presence of smearing candidates on a

pay-for-play website coupled with the posting of the article on social media could create traction for the sites.