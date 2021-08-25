Pastor/parent asks school board to reconsider masks

Lindley said masks are an effective mitigation strategy against COVID-19. Even though they are not popular, they do not hinder the learning environment, he added.

The pastor said parents in the district have told him they feel that the school district’s leaders are not taking the situation seriously enough, making them afraid to send their children to school.

“Very specific and particular health concerns have been shared with the administration, and those concerns have seemingly gone unheard,” Lindley continued.

He concluded by urging the district to make masks mandatory for all students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

“Why would we not do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable in our community?” he asked.

Lindley was not on the agenda for the meeting, and as a result the school board members could not respond to his requests, but President Dave Nygren thanked him for his comments.

Later in the meeting, Superintendent Jason Libal discussed the issue, saying other school districts that are requiring masks “are different” than Ashland-Greenwood. He and the administration continue to monitor the situation and are working closely with Three Rivers to communicate and collaborate.