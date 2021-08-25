Pastor/parent asks school board to reconsider masks

ASHLAND – A local pastor and father of three students at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools made an impassioned plea to the Board of Education last week in favor of requiring masks.
Pastor Steven Lindley of American Lutheran Church told the school board during their meeting on Aug. 17 that he is “deeply disappointed, concerned and saddened” that they are not mandating facial coverings now that the nation is in the midst of another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lindley said he spoke with Three Rivers Public Health Department the day before the school board meeting and learned that transmission levels, positivity rates and hospitalizations are higher than they were a year ago, when masks were required as the 2020-21 school began. The Delta variant, in particular, is more contagious and causes more serious infections, he added.
Locally, there are children and parents who are vulnerable due to underlying health conditions, including Lindley’s wife.
“As a leader who is charged with caring for the health and the wellbeing of our congregation, which includes individuals who have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable and highly susceptible to serious infections, I have kept myself informed of the latest science and have closely followed the data, trends and guidance of the CDC, state and local health officials, as well as local medical professionals, over the last year and a half,” Lindley said.
Lindley said masks are an effective mitigation strategy against COVID-19. Even though they are not popular, they do not hinder the learning environment, he added.
The pastor said parents in the district have told him they feel that the school district’s leaders are not taking the situation seriously enough, making them afraid to send their children to school.
“Very specific and particular health concerns have been shared with the administration, and those concerns have seemingly gone unheard,” Lindley continued.
He concluded by urging the district to make masks mandatory for all students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
“Why would we not do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable in our community?” he asked.
Lindley was not on the agenda for the meeting, and as a result the school board members could not respond to his requests, but President Dave Nygren thanked him for his comments.
Later in the meeting, Superintendent Jason Libal discussed the issue, saying other school districts that are requiring masks “are different” than Ashland-Greenwood. He and the administration continue to monitor the situation and are working closely with Three Rivers to communicate and collaborate.
Libal also said he has responded to every parent that has reached out to him about the topic, whether they are for or against masks.
“I think it’s important to be transparent and communicate,” he added.
