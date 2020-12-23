Parking altered to aid county equipment

ASHLAND – Equipment pulling in and out of a county-owned property in the middle of an Ashland neighborhood will have it a little easier now.

At its meeting last Thursday, the Ashland City Council approved eliminating parking along a 66-foot section of 22nd Street from the intersection of Euclid Street to the driveway of the Saunders County Roads Department facility.

City Administrator Jessica Quady said a representative of the roads department made the request in order to facilitate turning into the property. Saunders County will foot the bill and install signage and paint the curb, she added.

Quady told the council there is plenty of parking on other parts of the street for residents in the area, including a small apartment complex nearby.

Although all members of the council voted in favor of the agenda item, at least one noted that the location of such a facility is not ideal in a residential neighborhood, let alone the fact that they don’t pay taxes as a government entitity.

“They ought to move their shop out of there,” said Council Member Chuck Niemeyer. “That’s prime real estate.”