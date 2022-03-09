Organizers plan to bring back farmers market

ASHLAND – Members of the Ashland Farmers Market committee informed the Ashland City Council of their intention to bring back the weekly summer event, and asked the council to help pay for the insurance.

After one year with no farmers market due to the COVID-19 pandemic (2020) and a very small version of the event that was relocated to 14th and Silver last year, the organizers are ready to make a comeback, committee member Gabrielle Hopp told the council at the March 3 meeting.

“We are partnering to return the successful farmers market to Ashland this summer and hopefully for each summer to follow,” she said.

The plan is to return to the pre-pandemic location of 15th Street between Silver and Adams streets, Hopp said, on Saturday mornings from Memorial Day through October. While they hope to be up to full strength regarding the number of vendors, they will not be bringing back the food trucks and live music will only be schedule occasionally.

“This year we are proposing a scaled back event from previous years,” she said.

Teresa Kresak, a longtime produce and baked goods vendor at the Ashland farmers market, said they will typically have 10 to 15 vendors each week. Last year, she and just a couple of other vendors sold their wares during the summer, and they hope to get things back to the way it was before the pandemic.

“We’re just trying to get it going again,” she said.

The committee also asked the city to help with some of the costs of running the farmers market.

“We are hopeful the city will willingly cover the insurance for this civic event,” Hopp said. “The market will bring people to our area to discover our growing town.”

Council Member Jake Crnkovich agreed that the farmers market attracts visitors to Ashland.

“It’s bringing a lot of people to the downtown area,” he added.

The rest of the council also said they were in favor of helping the committee get the farmers market back up and running.

“It’s a great idea and thank you for getting it going,” said Council Member Jim Anderson.

Council Member Chuck Niemeyer noted the city pays for insurance for other public events. City Administrator Jessica Quady said the city pays for half of the insurance coverage for Stir-Up and the July 4 fireworks show.

Quady told Hopp and Kresak that they will look into the request. Because the subject was not on the agenda for a vote by the council, no other action was taken.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.