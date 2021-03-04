Not guilty plea entered in marijuana case

WAHOO – A woman who brought a large amount of marijuana to Wahoo in January has entered a plea of not guilty.

Barbara McArthur, 61, of Jamestown, N.Y., entered the plea on Jan. 30. The case was bound over to Saunders County District Court on Feb. 8.

McArthur on arrested Jan. 15 after law enforcement officers seized 27 pounds of marijuana and items used to heat seal baggies for transportation in her possession. Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Farrell said the value of the marijuana was about $55,000.

According to a press release from the Wahoo Police Department, McArthur was traveling from California to New York when she stopped in Wahoo to stay at a local hotel.

Someone called police to report a smell of marijuana coming from McArthur’s hotel room.

Wahoo Police officers and members of the III Corps Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant after the WPD conducted a narcotics investigation. McArthur was booked into the Saunders County Jail.

McArthur was initially charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana more than a pound. The charge of possession with intent to deliver was later dropped.