 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Not guilty plea entered in marijuana case
0 comments

Not guilty plea entered in marijuana case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAHOO – A woman who brought a large amount of marijuana to Wahoo in January has entered a plea of not guilty.

Barbara McArthur, 61, of Jamestown, N.Y., entered the plea on Jan. 30. The case was bound over to Saunders County District Court on Feb. 8.

McArthur on arrested Jan. 15 after law enforcement officers seized 27 pounds of marijuana and items used to heat seal baggies for transportation in her possession. Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Farrell said the value of the marijuana was about $55,000.

According to a press release from the Wahoo Police Department, McArthur was traveling from California to New York when she stopped in Wahoo to stay at a local hotel.

Someone called police to report a smell of marijuana coming from McArthur’s hotel room.

Wahoo Police officers and members of the III Corps Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant after the WPD conducted a narcotics investigation. McArthur was booked into the Saunders County Jail.

McArthur was initially charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana more than a pound. The charge of possession with intent to deliver was later dropped.

Bond was set by Saunders County Judge Andrew Lange at $25,000, with 10% payable for release.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m., Monday, April 12. A jury trial has been set for Monday, May 10 at 9 a.m.

Dave Tarrell of Berry Law Firm in Lincoln is representing McArthur.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics