New VSO focuses on remembering veterans

“The historical level of respect for our veterans ebbs and flows over the years (another story for another time),” Kauble said. “Regardless that 1% of this country’s total population sign up year after year, decade after decade risking it all to protect our freedoms.”

Kauble said welcomes all veterans and family or friends of veterans to come visit the VSO office currently located at 426 N. Broadway in downtown Wahoo. He hopes to go through the estimated 70 open or pending claims that are on file and call each veteran to update them about where their file is at and follow up when the administrative process is complete.

“We’re here to help the veteran,” Kauble said.

He also plans to provide support and aid to veterans throughout the county by educating himself on benefits for veterans so he can properly inform veterans about healthcare.

Kauble describes himself as a small town Nebraska boy who “learned early it takes hard day’s work to earn a day’s pay.” When he finished high school, he enlisted for three years in the US Army and after returning home, he found good fortune in his 48-year marriage with his wife Diane. The couple raised three children, Eric, Danyelle and Cassady.