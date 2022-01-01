New program offers cost-sharing for One Tree

LINCOLN – A new cost-sharing program to help landowners with the purchase of a tree was approved by the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors when it met Dec. 15. Beginning Jan. 12, landowners can apply to plant a tree on their land through the new Landscape Tree Program and then be reimbursed for 75% of the cost, up to $115. Upon LPSNRD approval of the application and planting of the tree by the applicant, LPSNRD will inspect the planting and authorize reimbursement. The new program is open to owners of land throughout the district, which includes most of Lancaster and Cass counties and smaller parts of Butler, Saunders, Otoe and Seward counties.
The program is based on LPSNRD’s popular Community Forestry Program, which provides cost-sharing on multiple trees for community groups and local governments. The NRD also sells seedling trees in bulk, but the new Landscape Tree Program offers cost-sharing to landowners on the purchase of one larger tree.
The new Landscape Tree Program is limited to 85 applicants per year and each applicant or location may only benefit from the program once yearly. Landscape Tree Program rules, an application form and other guidelines will be posted, starting Jan. 12, 2022, at LPSNRD.org, click on Programs/Trees.
A contractor’s bid was accepted by the Board to construct a concrete box culvert designed to ease erosion along the Homestead Trail, just south of Hickman Road. A 1.5-mile stretch of the trail, between Martell Road and South 25th Street, has been closed since June, after high water eroded a bridge support. The bridge will be replaced by the box culvert at a cost of approximately $275,000. Completion of the project and re-opening of the closed portion of the trail is expected in the spring. A professional services agreement with Olsson for construction oversight of the project was also approved by the Board.
The Board also approved new subdistrict boundaries. LPSNRD is divided into ten subdistricts, each with two elected Board members. An at-large member is also elected, to make a total of 21 Board members who meet publicly each month. Every ten years, the most recent U.S. Census data is used to re-draw subdistricts, in compliance with state statutes.
The newly approved boundaries will be in effect for the 2022 Primary and General elections. Twelve Board seats will be up for election. Candidate filing begins January 5th. Incumbents must register their candidacy with the Nebraska Secretary of State on or before February 15th. The non-incumbent’s deadline is March 1st and the Primary Election is May 10th. A primary election will be held for an LPSNRD Board seat only if more than two candidates file for the seat. Board members must live in the subdistrict they represent. A revised, interactive subdistrict map will be posted as-soon-as possible at LPSNRD.org. The map can be zoomed to specific addresses to determine the subdistrict of that address.
In other business the board:
- Approved modifications to its Operating and Personnel Policies related to non-public financial donations, overtime and compensatory time, employment of family members and holidays
- Approved a best management practice cost-sharing request to construct terraces this fall on land owned by Keyes Enterprises LP, near Greenwood ($5,625). More than 70 fall BMP cost-sharing projects have been approved by the LPSNRD Board.
- Received a report from USDA/NRCS outlining good progress with fall field work and the processing of 51 Cover Crop Program cost-sharing applications
The meeting was adjourned early, due to a threat of severe weather. Agenda items concerning LPSNRD’s 2022 cost-sharing docket, an agreement with Cass County for use of digital aerial mapping and modifications to a Deadmans Run Flood Reduction Project agreement with FYRA Engineering will be considered at a future meeting of the Board.
The next scheduled meeting of the LPSNRD Board of Directors will be Wednesday, Jan. 19, starting at 2 p.m. at the NRD office, 3125 Portia Street, Lincoln. The public is invited to attend. Monitor LPSNRD.org for announcements about Board and subcommittee meetings.