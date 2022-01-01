New program offers cost-sharing for One Tree

LINCOLN – A new cost-sharing program to help landowners with the purchase of a tree was approved by the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors when it met Dec. 15. Beginning Jan. 12, landowners can apply to plant a tree on their land through the new Landscape Tree Program and then be reimbursed for 75% of the cost, up to $115. Upon LPSNRD approval of the application and planting of the tree by the applicant, LPSNRD will inspect the planting and authorize reimbursement. The new program is open to owners of land throughout the district, which includes most of Lancaster and Cass counties and smaller parts of Butler, Saunders, Otoe and Seward counties.

The program is based on LPSNRD’s popular Community Forestry Program, which provides cost-sharing on multiple trees for community groups and local governments. The NRD also sells seedling trees in bulk, but the new Landscape Tree Program offers cost-sharing to landowners on the purchase of one larger tree.

The new Landscape Tree Program is limited to 85 applicants per year and each applicant or location may only benefit from the program once yearly. Landscape Tree Program rules, an application form and other guidelines will be posted, starting Jan. 12, 2022, at LPSNRD.org, click on Programs/Trees.