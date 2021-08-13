Nebraska FBLA national award winners named

LINCOLN – More than 259 Nebraska students, advisers, and guests virtually attended the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference. Nebraska FBLA members competed in 79 events. More than 11,368 FBLA and Middle Level FBLA members attended the conference.

During the conference, members participated in leadership workshops, competitive events, and got to virtually tour the FBLA-PBL, Inc. headquarters in Reston, Virginia. This year’s theme was “Aspire.” Nebraska members brought home 17 Top 10 awards.

Alexis Bacon, Bailey Frahm, and Sela Rikli of Elmwood Murdock earned eighth place for their Partnership with Business Project.

Elmwood-Murdock was named an Inspired to Serve chapter. Chapters in Lead4Change a program that is focused on nurturing a new generation of leaders. Participating teams have won prize money for their non-profit organization and technology products for their school.

Elmwood-Murdock also received a Chapter Challenge Award.

Ashland-Greenwood and Elmwood-Murdock received Gold Seal Chapter Award, Merit.