Mysterious missing marker makes way home

“It is here that the caravans crossed after leaving the creek. In wet seasons they took the higher ground west. When Dennis Dean built his mill the government crossing was abandoned as business houses were built on either side of Salt Creek at the mill site,” the Gazette article said.

At the height of the trail’s use, Ashland was a busy freight depot. The rock bottom crossing allowed tons of heavy freight to cross Salt Creek on the trail from Plattsmouth and Nebraska City heading west to Fort Kearny and beyond.

The marker calls the trail the “Old Government Trail.” The Gazette article also used the name “California Trail.” Local historical books also refer to it as the “Ox-Bow Trail,” a variant of the Mormon Trail.

Once the marker’s history had been established and documented, it wasn’t enough that it became a page in Barnes’ book. Wright and the rest of the Ashland Historical Society wanted to make sure the historic monument had a permanent home that commemorated its significance in area history.

Larsen and his crew moved the boulder to the lawn of the Ashland History Museum, which is housed in a former Carnegie library building. The City of Ashland leases the building to the historical society and city crews help maintain the facility.