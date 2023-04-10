John Kosch, current professor of composition, reflects on the variety students can produce when they have the opportunity to create. Kosch stated, “All the pieces were very different. Our selections included a brass chorale, a recomposition of the famous hymn from “Titanic,” a virtuosic organ solo, a 9-minute choral epic on the wonders of nature, and a humorous piece for trombone about climbing a tree (and occasionally falling). The diversity of our program is a testament to our students’ willingness to explore different methods of connecting with audiences through music. It’s invigorating to see our students try new things and develop new skills!”