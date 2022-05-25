Mead Cattle permit passes annual review

WAHOO – The conditional use permit needed for Texas-based Champion Feeders to continue operations at the Mead Cattle Company feedlot passed an annual review at the May 17 Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The approval was recommended by the Saunders County Planning Commission, and Planning and Zoning Administrator Mitch Polacek said Champion Feeders has been in compliance with the permit since it was granted in May of 2021.

At that time, two of the seed companies that provided their pesticide-coated seed to the troubled AltEn ethanol production site – directly adjacent to Mead Cattle Company – had asked the Board of Supervisors to table approval of the permit because of Mead Cattle’s relationship with AltEn.

The state shut down the AltEn facility in February 2021 after years of complaints from citizens and after toxic runoff had spread through parts of Saunders County.

AltEn had used manure from Mead Cattle to produce the methane needed to power its ethanol operation, and AltEn would repay them with wet distillers grain, or wet cake, for the feedlot’s cattle.

The two seed companies, Corteva and Syngenta, indicated that the relationship between Mead Cattle and AltEn had contributed to the contamination of the wastewater that was and is still stored on the site. However, lab results showed little pesticide contamination in Mead Cattle’s manure holding basins and water tanks.

Before approving the permit in 2021, the board added two amendments – one requiring Champion Feeders to allow site access to University of Nebraska Medical Center researchers, and the other requiring groundwater sampling results from the Mead Cattle site to be shared with the board. A condition in the permit called for an annual compliance review.

Polacek said after one year as Mead Cattle’s owners, Champion Feeders has been in compliance with the permit. The only issue that had arisen in the past year, he said, was an issue with UNMC researchers not being granted access to the site. He said that issue had been rectified.

Andy Scholting of Nutrient Advisors, which monitors environmental compliance in the livestock industry, said testing at Mead Cattle showed moderate-to-high levels of nitrates in the property’s wells, but he said that is typical of the area. Mead Cattle is also required to report testing levels of ammonia and chloride.

“There are high nitrates throughout the area, but we don’t see any discrepancy between the wells that are upstream or downstream from the feedlot,” Scholting said. “We also don’t see any ammonium in the water, which is a telltale indicator of manure contamination.”

District 5 Supervisor John Smaus asked if there was any contamination detected on Mead Cattle’s site from AltEn. Scholting said Mead Cattle is not required to test for pesticides – only chloride, ammonium and nitrates.

“AltEn has an extensive program of new monitoring wells, that’s their deal,” Scholting said. “We’re monitoring for completely different contaminants.”

