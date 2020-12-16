McClain changes plea to guilty

WAHOO – An Ashland man changed his plea to guilty to seven counts stemming from a domestic assault that evolved into resisting arrest and assault on an officer.

Dylan McClain, 27, plead to guilty to seven counts during an arraignment hearing on Dec. 7 in Saunders County District Court in Wahoo. McClain has been charged with third degree domestic assault (two counts), strangulation, terroristic threats, assault on an officer – third degree, resisting arrest and criminal mischief $500 to $1,500.

According to the affidavit filed in by Ashland Police Chief Joe Baudler, on the evening of Oct. 30, Ashland Police Officer Robert McFarland was called to the McClain residence in Ashland for a report of a verbal disturbance. McFarland reported that McClain was intoxicated and he suspected there had been a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend. The girlfriend reported that prior to the officer’s arrival, she had been assaulted by McClain. She said the assault included strangulation, biting and kicking, which resulted in bite marks, red marks and a swollen, bloody lip.