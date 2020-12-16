McClain changes plea to guilty

WAHOO – An Ashland man changed his plea to guilty to seven counts stemming from a domestic assault that evolved into resisting arrest and assault on an officer.
Dylan McClain, 27, plead to guilty to seven counts during an arraignment hearing on Dec. 7 in Saunders County District Court in Wahoo. McClain has been charged with third degree domestic assault (two counts), strangulation, terroristic threats, assault on an officer – third degree, resisting arrest and criminal mischief $500 to $1,500.
According to the affidavit filed in by Ashland Police Chief Joe Baudler, on the evening of Oct. 30, Ashland Police Officer Robert McFarland was called to the McClain residence in Ashland for a report of a verbal disturbance. McFarland reported that McClain was intoxicated and he suspected there had been a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend. The girlfriend reported that prior to the officer’s arrival, she had been assaulted by McClain. She said the assault included strangulation, biting and kicking, which resulted in bite marks, red marks and a swollen, bloody lip.
McFarland and a deputy from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office attempted to place McClain in handcuffs. McClain verbally resisted and refused to comply, according to the affidavit. As the incident continued, McClain began physically struggling with both law enforcement officers.
McClain was taken to Saunders Medical Center, where he rammed his head into a hospital exit door and broke the glass, as described in the affidavit.
McFarland was injured in the altercation and was taken by the Ashland Rescue Squad to a hospital for treatment. McFarland said his shoulder was broken and he has not been able to work since the incident.
As part of the plea deal, McClain can withdraw the guilty pleas for strangulation, one count of third degree domestic assault, terroristic threats and criminal mischief if he successfully completes the Saunders County Attorney Domestic Violence program.
McClain’s bond was originally set at $100,000, with release if the suspect was able to pay 10% of the bond. However, during a status hearing on Dec. 8, McClain’s bond was amended to $100,000 personal recognizance bond. He was released, but all other provisions of the bail, including no contact with the victims, remain.
