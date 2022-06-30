Man sentenced for assaulting officer during DUI arrest

WAHOO – A Lincoln man will spend nearly a year behind bars after assaulting a law enforcement officer during a DUI arrest last year.

Steven Koebel of Lincoln was sentenced earlier this month for assaulting an officer, refusing to submit to a blood alcohol test and criminal mischief in Saunders County District Court.

The sentence handed down by Judge Christina Marroquin included 300 days in jail and revocation of Koebel’s driver’s license for five years, plus a $1,000 fine. Koebel was given credit for 210 days he had already served in jail while waiting for the trial and sentencing. Once his jail sentence has been served, Koebel will have 18 months of post-release supervision.

The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 15, 2021, when Koebel was arrested for driving under the influence after being stopped by sheriff’s deputies for driving at a high rate of speed and passing in a no passing zone.

Law enforcement had been alerted to Koebel’s driving by his employer, who called 911 to report Koebel had was under the influence when he left the job site at County Road 5 and T. The employer attempted to stop Koebel from leaving.

Sgt. Joe Smaus observed Koebel driving a white Honda station wagon with a broken rear window on Highway 92 near County Road 15. He pulled Koebel over and reported a strong smell of alcohol and other evidence of alcohol use.

Koebel refused to comply with orders and became aggressive, according to the arrest affidavit. Smaus handcuffed the suspect and put him in the back of the cruiser.

Koebel maneuvered his hands from behind his back, still in handcuffs, and began to damage the cruiser. He also spit in the car.

Smaus removed Koebel from the cruiser and waited for backup. Two deputies arrived and Koebel was put in handcuffs again. He continued to struggle, kicking and attempting to bite the officers. Two officers were injured during the incident.

Leg restraints were used to restrain Koebel. He stated he could not breathe, so Wahoo Rescue was dispatched to transport the suspect to Saunders Medical Center. Koebel continued to act aggressively with officers and health care professionals. He refused to submit a preliminary breath test or to comply with any requests from officers or health care staff.

After being cleared by medical staff, Koebel was taken to Saunders County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.

