OMAHA – Cory Sylliaasen, PT, DPT was recently promoted to chief executive officer and Jordan Makovicka, PT, DPT, MBA, was promoted to chief strategy officer of Makovicka Physical Therapy. Additionally, Jordan Makovicka has joined the Makovicka Harms Group Board of Directors.

Sylliaasen received his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Creighton University, and has practiced outpatient orthopedics, home health, inpatient and skilled nursing physical therapy. He has worked exclusively in the outpatient orthopedic setting since 2001 with an emphasis in sports medicine. He lives in Wahoo and volunteers in numerous community organizations.

Jordan Makovicka attended Creighton University, where he earned his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. He is a board-certified clinical orthpaedic specialist through the American Physical Therapy Association. In 2022, Jordan Makovicka earned a Master of Business degree from University of Nebraska at Omaha.

“Cory and Jordan have been integral to the strategic growth of our company,” said Joel Makovicka, PT, DPT, board president of Makovicka Harms Group. “With their knowledge and expertise, we believe that in these new roles, and with Jordan now a member of the Board of Directors, we are positioning our company for even greater success as leaders in health care and the field of physical therapy.”

Makovicka Physical Therapy recently announced the addition of a new clinic in Lincoln and another in Bennington, bringing the total clinic count to 21 by the end of summer 2023. They also have clinics in Wahoo and Yutan.