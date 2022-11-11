LPSNRD board approves Antelope Creek Repair Project

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors met Oct. 19 and accepted a project bid of $2.9 million by Strongties, LLC, for the Antelope Creek Channel Repair Project, between 40th Street and Scott Avenue.

The section of streambank was damaged from the May 2015 flood event, making it unsafe for regular upkeep and maintenance.

Olsson, which designed and provided engineering services for the project, was approved for construction observation services, which includes implementing inspections, compliance, and testing. Olsson’s service is not to exceed $200,167.50. Construction for the project is expected to be completed in June 2023.

FEMA is providing significant support for the project. The federal agency is providing 75% cost-share for both the project construction and observation.

“We appreciate FEMA’s assistance with these needed repairs, we are very pleased to now have this project ready for construction to begin,” said LPSNRD General Manager Paul Zillig.

The board also approved the Lower Platte River Basin Sub-Regional Groundwater Modeling Interlocal Cooperation Agreement. The agreement with the Lower Platte North NRD, Papio Missouri NRD, and the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (DNR) forms a collective to establish and develop a baseline sub-regional groundwater flow model of the basin. The model will compile and utilize Aerial Electromagnetic (AEM), drilling test hole, and well data throughout the NRDs. The model will assist with water management practices and the DNR’s Lower Platte Basin planning. The agreement will continue for three years and the LPSNRD will provide $20,956 annually.

Additionally, the board heard and accepted the Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Statements and Independent Auditors Report from HBE, Inc. LPSNRD is audited annually, the complete audit report is available at LPSNRD.org.

In other business the board:

- Approved nine cost-share applications from district landowners for implementing best management practices. Two of the applications are in the Twin Lakes watershed which receives additional support as part of a Section 319 agreement with Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. ($223,764).

- Approved a scope of work agreement to proceed with the design of replacing a wooden box culvert on the MoPac East Trail between Elmwood and Wabash. ($25,650).

- Approved a 50% cost-share with the City of Lincoln on the cost of renovating the former Rock Island Railroad Bridge, which spans over Salt Creek in Wilderness Park. ($113,750).

- Authorized the district to begin the land rights acquisition process for a portion of Solidago Conservancy’s Melichar-Martens parcel, north of Denton, as part of the Haines Branch Prairie Corridor Project.

- Approved an Annual Stream Gauge Operation Agreement with the USGS, providing funding for 16 gauges in the district. ($117,915).