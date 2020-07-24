ASHLAND – In 2012 Ashland churches started providing backpacks and school supplies for students in the Ashland-Greenwood district for the upcoming school year. Families who want help assembling school supplies sign a form at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools, and the Backpack Committee collects donations from the community.
Because of the current pandemic, this year’s program looks a little different. The Backpack Committee is accepting cash or checks instead of the actual supplies. Monetary donations can be dropped off at any Ashland church or at Farmers and Merchants Bank. Checks should be made payable to “Ashland Backpack Committee.”
Families will be assigned a date and time to drive by Ashland Methodist Church to collect their supplies. The goal is that no one will have to exit their vehicle, and the supplies will be prepared and ready for each student.
Because of the virus, students must be registered ahead of time to receive supplies and a backpack on those nights. If a family who signed up for the Backpack Program and has not been contacted by a committee member, they can call or text Karen Beranek at 402-499-0632. She can also be reached for general information.
The Backpack Committee stores extra supplies at Ashland Methodist Church, so any time during the school year a student’s need for supplies can be fulfilled.
The Ashland community has been very supportive of this program, according to Beranek.
