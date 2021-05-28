 Skip to main content
Local students successful at Americanism coloring contest
Coloring contest winners

AMERICANISM: Five Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School students placed at the state level in the Americanism Coloring Contest, sponsored by VFW Post 9776 Auxiliary in Ashland.

ASHLAND – From the VFW Post 9776 Auxiliary Americanism Coloring Contest, 10 pictures were forwarded to the state competition.

The Ashland-Greenwood Elementary, five students placed at state and five honorable mentions.

First Grade – Tegan Kirby, third place; Elli Hernandez, honorable mention.

Second Grade – Aidia Robinson, second place; Reed Kucera, honorable mention.

Third Grade – Halle Rech, second place; Kinley Kopf, honorable mention.

Fourth Grade – Danielle Billings, first place; Kashton Crisman, honorable mention.

Fifth Grade – Taylor Konen, first place; Helen Mach, honorable mention.

The VFW Auxiliary could only forward 10 pictures to the state competition and to have all of them recognized was pretty impressive, organizers said.

The state Americanism chairman sent a note for the kids thanking them for their interest in Americanism and to always have respect for the flag.

It was difficult picking winners as all of the pictures were fun to see and a lot of thought was put into some of them.

The five pictures that placed will be on display at the VFW for a year. The pictures earning honorable mention are on display at Willow Point Art Gallery. There are also pictures inside Farmers and Merchants Bank, Bank of Ashland and No Frills.

The rest of the pictures are displayed in store windows all along main street from Salon 21 up to and including Lee Sapp Ford.

The VFW Auxiliary encourages everyone to take a stroll through town and see all the wonderful pictures. These pictures include those done by special needs students.

